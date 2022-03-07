Survey: Influence of women in sustainability being stifled by gender bias and systemic barriers

A major survey of women working in sustainability has found that more than half of participants felt they were either not heard in the office or able to be consistently influential in decision making.

Research published late last week by the Women in Sustainability Network ahead of tomorrow's International Womens' Day shows that 46 per cent of women working across economic, environmental, and social sustainability functions felt they were not heard in the office. And of the 54 per cent who said they were heard, more than half - 55 per cent - said their ability to influence decision making was "variable".

More than 600 experienced professionals and business owners working on sustainability from 33 countries around the world took part in the 'Amplifying our voices' survey, with more than three quarters of respondents from the UK.

Gender bias and preferential treatment given to male colleagues, the impact of parenting and juggling family duties, and a lack of interest in sustainability in general from senior management were ranked by the survey respondents as the most significant barriers to women influencing decision making.

The report also quizzed women on the benefits they felt they brought to corporate climate action, with respondents arguing that women brought more empathy and compassion into decision-making and drove a more holistic, collaborative, consensus-based approach to work that reduced office 'power plays' and posturing. Participants also shared a view that increasing female representation brought more diversity of thought and experience into the workplace, and was more equitable.

Rhian Sherrington, founder of the Women in Sustainability Network, said she hoped the research would help inform measures that can boost gender representation in the climate space. "Despite women leading climate solutions across the world, and the fact that diverse team create better solutions, the absence of women from key influencing and negotiation positions at COP26 shone a spotlight on the persistent gender inequality and lack of feminine perspectives" she said. "We hope this research will assist a deeper understanding of the challenges and offer new insights on the solutions to be implemented."

Women In Sustainability also asked participants to share what factors they felt helped women get heard in sustainability decision making, with employees and business owners highlighting a blend of personal factors and attributes, strategic insight and expertise, networking, and a supportive work environment.

Employees flagged up 'women in leadership positions' and 'young male leadership' as key factors, while business owners identified 'visibility' and 'experience' as crucial to ensuring female sustainability executives are properly involved in decision-making processes.

