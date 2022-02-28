Green businesses must ensure the right to protest is protected in the UK

clock • 4 min read

Ecosia is one of over 250 UK businesses urging the government to scrap noise-based protest restrictions in its Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, writes Ecosia's Sophie Dembinski

MPs are preparing to debate the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill on Monday. This ruthless attempt to curb protests and undermine civil liberties must be stopped. From the start, the Police...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Cell-grown salmon start-up Wildtype nets $100m in A-list investment round

24 February 2022 • 3 min read
02

Tesco and Asda tap fruit coating technology to tackle food and packaging waste

25 February 2022 • 2 min read
03

Climate security is energy security is national security

25 February 2022 • 3 min read
04

AstraZeneca advances plan for climate-friendly inhalers

22 February 2022 • 2 min read
05

Volta Trucks raises €230m to start production of all-electric haulage plans

21 February 2022 • 2 min read

More on Politics

Climate security is energy security is national security
Politics

Climate security is energy security is national security

As Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine sparks chaos on the global energy markets the need for a clean tech revolution has never been clearer

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 February 2022 • 3 min read
The government has remained steadfast in its support for net zero despite pushback from a small minority of backbenchers
Politics

'Fight back': Is the government's push back against net zero critics gaining momentum?

Chief Secretary to the Treasury argues it would be 'positively irrational' to delay net zero transition in face of current crisis

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 February 2022 • 8 min read
NFU president Minette Batters | Credit: NFU
Policy

'We need a plan that pre-empts crises': How farmers frustrations over 'contradictory' environment policies are boiling over

NFU president Minette Batters hits out at lack of coherent UK strategy across farming, trade, and environment, as group of Green Tory MPs set out vision for food and farming reforms

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 February 2022 • 6 min read