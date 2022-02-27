'Most devastating assessment so far': IPCC climate impacts report to set out vision of a dangerously heated world

First IPCC report on climate impacts in eight years to detail huge scale of existing and future climate threats is set to be published later today, after tense negotiations came to a close on Sunday
The impacts of climate change on humans and nature are worse than previously anticipated, and the window of opportunity to deal with the crisis is narrowing fast, with some of the effects of global warming...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial