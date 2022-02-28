COP27: IMF economist Mahmoud Mohieldin appointed UN High Level Climate Action Champion

The UN has named leading economist Dr Mahmoud Mohieldin as the High-Level Climate Action Champion for this year's international climate talks in Egypt, where he will lead on coordinating the work of non-state actors such as investors and businesses in support of the Paris Agreement's goals.

An Egyptian national, Mohieldin boasts more than 30 years' experience in international finance and development. He is an executive director at the International Monetary Fund and has also been UN Special Envoy on Financing for the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda since February 2020.

As High-Level Climate Action Champion for COP27, which is due to take place in Sharm el-Sheikh in November, Mohieldin is tasked with helping to bridge the work of governments with the many voluntary and collaborative actions taken by cities, regions, businesses, investors, and civil society to tackle the climate crisis.

He will work alongside Nigel Topping, who continues in his role as the High-Level Climate Action Champion for COP26 in Glasgow late last year, given the UK holds the COP presidency until it passes over the reins to Egypt at the next UN Climate Summit later this year.

COP26 saw among the largest mobilisation financial commitments and collaborative actions on climate ever seen from businesses, investors, civil society, and other real economy actors, with the private sector's role in decarbonising the economy becoming increasingly prevalent.

Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) - the body which oversees the Paris Agreement process - welcomed Mohieldin's appointment, which she said followed a "groundswell of action" in support of the global 1.5C temperature goal in Glasgow.

"I'm confident Dr Mohieldin brings the skills, the experience and the commitment to build an even stronger momentum and achieve the deep transformation required to reach a zero-carbon, resilient future," she said.

The focus at COP27 will be on turning the unprecedented level of support and commitments from non-state actors seen in Glasgow into immediate action that delivers emissions reductions and community resilience to climate impacts, according to the UNFCCC.

Mohieldin and Topping will work together to advance a five-year plan to drive greater ambition from businesses, investors, cities and regions to achieve a net zero, climate resilient future, said Topping.

He added that he was "immensely excited" to work with Mohieldin - the seventh High Level Climate Action Champion since the role was created in 2015 - "on a dynamic non-state agenda, which is driving the ambition loop for accelerated government action to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement".