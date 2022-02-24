Severn Trent plots tree planting payment programme

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Tim Scrivener
Image:

Credit: Tim Scrivener

Company to offer new service that would see it pay farmers for trees planted and managed on their land

Water firm Severn Trent has launched a programme this week to fully fund and manage tree planting for farmers and landowners, offering an annual premium payment of £200 per hectare for the first decade of a plantations life for participating firms.

The scheme covers all aspects of planning, planting, management and 35 years of maintenance, according to Severn Trent.

The company also plans to provide a Biodiversity Net Gain baseline assessment for each site in order to help landowners secure an income from selling biodiversity credits to property developers or planners, as part of the new scheme enabled by the passage of the government's flagship Environment Act late last year.

These biodiversity credits could be worth almost £25,000 per hectare of new woodland created for 30 years, subject to purchaser's requirements, the firm estimated.

"We'll also take on all the carbon code paperwork, which covers the registration, validation and verification of the woodland for the full 35 years, when normally a landowner would need to employ an agent to do this," explained Severn Trent's commonwealth forest delivery manager, Ricky Dallow.

The new service is part of Severn Trent's partnership with Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which has seen the water company commit to supporting plans to make the games carbon neutral, in part through the creation of 2,022 acres of native forest across the region.

Dallow said that after an initial 35-year period, which is the estimated timescale for offsetting the Games, landowners would have the ability to keep or sell residual carbon credits. "The carbon credits from woodland planted as part of this project have the potential to be worth £15,434/ha after the 35-year period (based on current BEIS values)," he said.

He also signalled that Severn Trent would adapt tree planting projects to suit different farms requirements. "For instance, we can price match labour costs, if landowners have in-house staff, or we can consider alternative planting techniques, such as agroforestry, if on a large enough scale," he said.

Guinness brews up regenerative barley farming pilot in Ireland

Environment Agency chief Sir James Bevan: 'The water crisis is a ticking time bomb for the UK'

