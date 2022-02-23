Ignore net zero doubters and get on with delivery, UK infrastructure chief tells Chancellor

National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) chair Sir John Armitt has called for greater honesty and openness with the public about the urgency of investing in major net zero infrastructure projects, such as energy efficient buildings, flood resilience and public transport networks, in a speech delivered to MPs last night.

Addressing the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Infrastructure yesterday evening, Armitt stressed the importance of staying the course in the face of long-term infrastructure challenges, such as the net zero transition, so as to provide certainty to supply chains and investors.

He also called for an acceleration in the design and delivery of climate policies in several key areas, most notably insulating homes and businesses, expanding access to public transport, and improving sewers and drainage to cope with increasing rainfall. And he urged policymakers to work harder to make the case for investing in low carbon infrastructure in line with the UK's legally binding climate targets.

The public, he suggested, were broadly supportive of tackling climate change, but he said there was a need to retain or perhaps even rebuild confidence "that our infrastructure will be fit for the future".

"Few would argue that rebalancing the UK's economic geography, cutting carbon and boosting climate resilience are anything other than essential," he said. "And for hard problems like this, the best short term solution is often to make the case for the long term solution. That doesn't mean doing nothing now - quite the opposite. We need to develop the policy pathways to reach the long term goals we've set."

Armitt's comments will be interpreted by some as a thinly-veiled response to the small but increasingly vocal group of government ministers and Conservative backbench MPs who have raised concerns about the 'costs' of delivering the net zero transition. Several MPs, including former Brexit Secretary Steve Baker, have joined a newly-established Net Zero Scrutiny group in Parliament which has strong links to the climate-sceptic Global Warming Policy Foundation think tank that recently rebranded as Net Zero Watch.

Just yesterday, Baker published an article on the influential Conservativehome website setting out his vision for achieving the UK's net zero goal through a combination of gas and nuclear investment. The plan prompted criticism from environmental campaigners and energy experts who argued that it was uncosted and highly unlikely to deliver on the UK's legally binding climate goals.

Armitt stressed in his speech the urgent need to build low carbon infrastructure fit for the long term, as he urged the government to follow through on its landmark Net Zero Strategy which was published just before the COP26 Climate Summit last year.

"Setting long term goals and being upfront about the costs is not always politically expedient - I get that," he said. "And of course, strategy needs be reviewed in the face of significant changes in circumstance. But resisting too many shifts of gear lends certainty to operators, supply chains - and the public. And it crucially helps crowd in private investment. So my call to the Chancellor and fellow Ministers is perhaps an unusual one: stick with the plan you've set out, and let's get on with policy design and with delivery."

In its role as a statutory government advisory body, the NIC has repeatedly called for policies and investment that can accelerate the development of net zero and climate-resilient infrastructure investment in the UK. Its work also played a pivotal role in feeding into the government's National Infrastructure Strategy, which was published in 2020 and set out plans for an expansion of clean energy capacity, primarily through offshore wind and new nuclear projects, and the roll out of new green transport infrastructure.

However, while the government has subsequently moved to accelerate renewables development and is working on plans for a new policy framework for new nuclear projects, developers and investors remain frustrated at the pace of progress on a number of fronts. Meanwhile, reports have suggested the government is considering post-pandemic budget cuts for rail and bus services, which environmental campaigners have warned would deal a major blow to efforts to decarbonise transport.

In his speech last night, Armitt suggested there was now a growing need for businesses and policymakers to present a compelling case for accelerating the net zero transition while also making clear that failing to deliver infrastructure fit for the future would incur significant costs to the public and the economy.

"The challenge is how to keep pace with investing for the future, while bringing the public - taxpayers and billpayers - with us on the journey," he said. "The transition to net zero must be fair if it is going to be accepted by the public. Ducking this challenge now will delay the outcomes that people want to see; and in many instances, increase overall costs.

He added: "We need to be open and honest with the public: about the costs of the big shifts we need to achieve, but also about the costs of inaction."

Elsewhere, Armitt praised government efforts to catalyse investment in new infrastructure, such as through the establishment of the UK Infrastructure Bank, the publication of the Integrated Rail Plan, and the recent move to hold Contract for Difference clean energy auctions annually rather than every two years.

But he suggested the NIC's role should be to bring long-term perspective to UK policymaking by "being able to say things that might be harder for government departments to say", as he again stressed the importance of developing and sticking to long-term plans for infrastructure development.

"I hope we can use our reach as an organisation to build a level of consensus on how to solve these questions," he said. "But the last thing we want to do is rip up the plans every five years."

