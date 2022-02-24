'Progressive business must be heard clearly': Climate scientist Emily Shuckburgh joins Aldersgate Group

Leading climate scientist Professor Emily Shuckburgh has been appointed honorary president of the Aldersgate Group, in a role that will see her "provide strategic scientific advice" to help guide the work and objectives of the green business organisation, it announced today.

Shuckburgh is one of the UK's pre-eminent climate scientists, having led the British Antarctic Survey for more than a decade, before she was awarded an OBE in 2016 for her service to science and its public communication.

She is currently director of Cambridge Zero, a major climate initiative led by the University of Cambridge, and a fellow at the Cambridge Institute of Sustainability Leadership, the Royal Meteorological Society, and the British Antarctic Survey.

In the wake of the pandemic Shuckburgh said it was "vitally important that the voice of progressive business is heard clearly to ensure the world sets forth towards a prosperous green future", and that she hoped to play a key role in helping the Aldersgate Group facilitate this ambition in 2022.

"With carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere approaching 420 ppm, global temperature rise passing 1.1C and extreme weather becoming normality, climate commitments must be translated into action today to avert disaster," she said. "I am delighted to take on the role of Honorary President to support the Aldersgate Group and its cross-sectoral membership in promoting an accelerated, just transition to a resilient and sustainable zero carbon economy."

Coming just a few months after COP26 and the adoption of the UK's Net Zero Strategy and Environment Act, the Aldersgate Group said Shuckburgh was joining the organisation at the start of a "critical year for delivering progress on climate change and the environment".

It said its key focus in 2022 would be on ensuring various green targets and commitments made in recent months are underpinned by detailed policies that "will drive affordably business investment in low carbon infrastructure, biodiversity and nature at the pace and scale called for by science".

Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group, said Shuckburgh's expertise would help the organisation "ensure our policy work continues to be grounded in the latest evidence and is in line with the speed and scale of action demanded by science".

"The Aldersgate Group and its members firmly believe that ambitious climate and environmental policies can improve living standards and deliver significant economic benefits in terms of innovation, investment in new supply chains and job creation across the country," he added.

Shuckburgh will link up with former Prime Minister Theresa May, who was last year appointed chair of the Aldersgate Group. The Conservative MP said she looked forward to working with the climate scientist to ensure the Aldersgate Group's work "rises to the challenge".

"To play its part in preventing the worst impacts from climate change, it is essential that the UK economy cut emissions to meet our interim targets," said May. "This will also allow the UK to develop a globally competitive low carbon economy which will deliver investment and jobs across the country."

Shuckburgh will take over from Dame Fiona Woolf, the corporate lawyer and former Lord Mayor of London, who is stepping down as honorary president of the Aldersgate Group after six years of service.

Woolf hailed her role at the Aldersgate Group as "a wonderful opportunity".

"The Aldersgate Group is unique in understanding the critical role that ambitious businesses across the economy want and need to play to tackle climate change and I am proud to have been able to strengthen these relationships," she said. "I would like to wish Prof Emily Shuckburgh every success as she joins the Aldersgate Group at a critical time for the climate and environmental agenda."

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.