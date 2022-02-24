'Progressive business must be heard clearly': Climate scientist Emily Shuckburgh joins Aldersgate Group

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Professor Emily Shuckburgh is director of Cambridge Zero
Image:

Professor Emily Shuckburgh is director of Cambridge Zero

Green business organisation appoints leading climate scientist as honorary president at the start of 'critical year' for UK net zero journey

Leading climate scientist Professor Emily Shuckburgh has been appointed honorary president of the Aldersgate Group, in a role that will see her "provide strategic scientific advice" to help guide the work and objectives of the green business organisation, it announced today.

Shuckburgh is one of the UK's pre-eminent climate scientists, having led the British Antarctic Survey for more than a decade, before she was awarded an OBE in 2016 for her service to science and its public communication.

She is currently director of Cambridge Zero, a major climate initiative led by the University of Cambridge, and a fellow at the Cambridge Institute of Sustainability Leadership, the Royal Meteorological Society, and the British Antarctic Survey.

In the wake of the pandemic Shuckburgh said it was "vitally important that the voice of progressive business is heard clearly to ensure the world sets forth towards a prosperous green future", and that she hoped to play a key role in helping the Aldersgate Group facilitate this ambition in 2022.

"With carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere approaching 420 ppm, global temperature rise passing 1.1C and extreme weather becoming normality, climate commitments must be translated into action today to avert disaster," she said. "I am delighted to take on the role of Honorary President to support the Aldersgate Group and its cross-sectoral membership in promoting an accelerated, just transition to a resilient and sustainable zero carbon economy."

Coming just a few months after COP26 and the adoption of the UK's Net Zero Strategy and Environment Act, the Aldersgate Group said Shuckburgh was joining the organisation at the start of a "critical year for delivering progress on climate change and the environment".

It said its key focus in 2022 would be on ensuring various green targets and commitments made in recent months are underpinned by detailed policies that "will drive affordably business investment in low carbon infrastructure, biodiversity and nature at the pace and scale called for by science".

Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group, said Shuckburgh's expertise would help the organisation "ensure our policy work continues to be grounded in the latest evidence and is in line with the speed and scale of action demanded by science".

"The Aldersgate Group and its members firmly believe that ambitious climate and environmental policies can improve living standards and deliver significant economic benefits in terms of innovation, investment in new supply chains and job creation across the country," he added.

Shuckburgh will link up with former Prime Minister Theresa May, who was last year appointed chair of the Aldersgate Group. The Conservative MP said she looked forward to working with the climate scientist to ensure the Aldersgate Group's work "rises to the challenge".

"To play its part in preventing the worst impacts from climate change, it is essential that the UK economy cut emissions to meet our interim targets," said May. "This will also allow the UK to develop a globally competitive low carbon economy which will deliver investment and jobs across the country."

Shuckburgh will take over from Dame Fiona Woolf, the corporate lawyer and former Lord Mayor of London, who is stepping down as honorary president of the Aldersgate Group after six years of service.

Woolf hailed her role at the Aldersgate Group as "a wonderful opportunity".

"The Aldersgate Group is unique in understanding the critical role that ambitious businesses across the economy want and need to play to tackle climate change and I am proud to have been able to strengthen these relationships," she said. "I would like to wish Prof Emily Shuckburgh every success as she joins the Aldersgate Group at a critical time for the climate and environmental agenda."

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.

Related Topics

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

The credibility of forest carbon off-setting projects is growing

'We are all connected to deforestation': £300bn of UK pensions invested in deforestation-risk firms, study finds

Most read
01

The Shared Wood Company: Engie and AXA Investment Management back new nature-based solutions venture

18 February 2022 • 2 min read
02

Research: 24GW of long duration energy storage needed for net zero UK grid

21 February 2022 • 5 min read
03

Study: Efficient heat pumps 'can be cheaper than gas boilers' for UK households

17 February 2022 • 4 min read
04

UK's push for net zero should aim to emulate offshore wind policy, report urges

18 February 2022 • 3 min read
05

'Warmer and greener': Government announces £67m Home Upgrade Grant awards

21 February 2022 • 3 min read

More on Science

Deforestation is a major driver of biodiversity loss and climate change | Credit: iStock
Investment

'We are all connected to deforestation': £300bn of UK pensions invested in deforestation-risk firms, study finds

Make My Money Matter research finds £2 of every £10 of UK savers' money is invested in businesses at high risk of driving forest destruction worldwide

Tom Higgins
clock 23 February 2022 • 2 min read
wildlife trusts
Supply chain

Why nature-friendly farming is not a luxury, but a necessity

Early details of the Environmental Land Management subsidy schemes offered to farmers fall far short of what is needed, writes Barnaby Coupe from The Wildlife Trusts

Barnaby Coupe, the Wildlife Trusts
clock 23 February 2022 • 5 min read
Peatland is a critical cabon store | Credit: Mark Hamblin, Wildlife Trusts
Legislation

'Irrecoverable and unjustifiable': Nature charities call for immediate ban on peat extraction for horticulture

Wildlife Trusts argues 2024 phase out date for peat extraction for gardening is 'illogical' in light of urgent need to restore UK's precious carbon sinks to meet climate goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 February 2022 • 4 min read