'Presumption against exploration': Tougher climate tests needed for new oil and gas projects, UK climate advisors warn

UK's climate advisors warn ‘climate compatibility checkpoint’ planned by Ministers for future oil and gas extraction projects must be made tougher, but stops short of calling for an end of exploration
The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has set out its advice for how the government should enact checks on whether oil and gas projects in the UK are compatible with net zero goals, arguing it would like...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial