Survey: Two-thirds of small businesses concerned over how they will navigate the climate crisis

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Survey: Two-thirds of small businesses concerned over how they will navigate the climate crisis

UN-backed SME Climate Hub publishes new report detailing how smaller businesses worry they lack the skills and knowledge to drive climate action

The UN backed SME Climate Hub has today published the results of a survey of some of its member companies, which  underscores how smaller businesses around the world are increasingly engaged with the need to decarbonise but are facing significant barriers as they seek to tackle escalating climate risks.

The survey of nearly 200 small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) found that half now calculate their emissions, and 60 per cent have plans to reduce carbon impact.

However, two-thirds of small business owners expressed concerns that they do not have the right skills and knowledge to tackle the climate crisis. Over 60 per cent said a lack of skills and knowledge was one of the main reasons for delaying climate action, while 48 per cent cited funding challenges and 40 per cent said they struggled to find the time to prioritise climate action.

Moreover, approximately 70 per cent of SMEs said they needed access to external funds to reduce their emissions faster or at all, while only a third said they had to date been offered a financial incentive to reduce emissions.

However, the report also revealed a significant pent up desire to accelerate climate efforts amongst small business owners. Eight out of 10 participants said they considered reducing emissions "a high priority", with a similar proportion taking steps to reduce energy consumption and waste, 64 per cent working to educate employees on the need to cut emissions, and just over half planning upgrades to facilities and equipment. But despite such efforts, only 60 per cent of the SMEs that are taking steps to cut emissions have a long-term emission reduction plan in place. 

"Taken on an individual scale, each small business has a relatively moderate carbon footprint," said María Mendiluce, CEO of the We Mean Business Coalition, a founding partner of the SME Climate Hub. "However, together, these small businesses have a huge impact - both on the planet and on their communities. To limit the effects of climate change, and to create a just future that leaves no one behind, it's imperative that every business, of every size, has the tools they need to prioritize climate action."

The We Mean Business Coalition of leading blue chip businesses is calling on smaller firms to take advantage of the SME Climate Hub, which offers a range of tools to help smaller businesses develop and advance their decarbonisation efforts.

Specifically, the hub provides an Industry CO2 Insights tool developed by Normative, which helps businesses understand their baseline emissions, as well as a Climate Fit toolkit from the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) and Business for Social Responsibility to help small businesses learn practical skills to reduce their carbon emissions. In addition, the hub provides a reporting framework for SMEs and a geode for accessing financial support.

"The most important thing is to get started," said Kristian Rönn, CEO and co-founder of Normative, the official software provider for the SME Climate Hub. "Every organisation is a part of the journey and every forward step matters. We need to start measuring our impact today, because in the end what gets measured gets managed."

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Could surging gas prices help solve the methane leak crisis?

Government announces £6.7m funding boost for renewable energy storage projects

Most read
01

Guiding CEOs through the transition to net zero

17 February 2022 • 2 min read
02

The Shared Wood Company: Engie and AXA Investment Management back new nature-based solutions venture

18 February 2022 • 2 min read
03

Research: 24GW of long duration energy storage needed for net zero UK grid

21 February 2022 • 5 min read
04

Study: Efficient heat pumps 'can be cheaper than gas boilers' for UK households

17 February 2022 • 4 min read
05

Puro.earth launches public offset registry for engineered CO2 removals

17 February 2022 • 2 min read

More on Management

Credit: SBTi
Management

Science Based Targets Initiative appoints Luiz Fernando do Amaral as first CEO

Dr Luiz Fernando do Amaral named as first CEO of global initiative, as group sets sights on driving 'exponential growth' of science based targets

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 February 2022 • 3 min read
Carbon Trust debuts new Route to Net Zero Standard
Management

Carbon Trust debuts new Route to Net Zero Standard

Consultancy introduces new certification in bid to help corporates deliver effective net zero strategies

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 February 2022 • 4 min read
Paul Polman is the former CEO of Unilever
Management

Paul Polman wants your company to make these three shifts

'We should not compete on the future of humanity' - here's how the former Unilever CEO views progress toward a net positive, regenerative future

Elsa Wenzel
clock 18 February 2022 • 5 min read