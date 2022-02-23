Survey: Two-thirds of small businesses concerned over how they will navigate the climate crisis

The UN backed SME Climate Hub has today published the results of a survey of some of its member companies, which underscores how smaller businesses around the world are increasingly engaged with the need to decarbonise but are facing significant barriers as they seek to tackle escalating climate risks.

The survey of nearly 200 small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) found that half now calculate their emissions, and 60 per cent have plans to reduce carbon impact.

However, two-thirds of small business owners expressed concerns that they do not have the right skills and knowledge to tackle the climate crisis. Over 60 per cent said a lack of skills and knowledge was one of the main reasons for delaying climate action, while 48 per cent cited funding challenges and 40 per cent said they struggled to find the time to prioritise climate action.

Moreover, approximately 70 per cent of SMEs said they needed access to external funds to reduce their emissions faster or at all, while only a third said they had to date been offered a financial incentive to reduce emissions.

However, the report also revealed a significant pent up desire to accelerate climate efforts amongst small business owners. Eight out of 10 participants said they considered reducing emissions "a high priority", with a similar proportion taking steps to reduce energy consumption and waste, 64 per cent working to educate employees on the need to cut emissions, and just over half planning upgrades to facilities and equipment. But despite such efforts, only 60 per cent of the SMEs that are taking steps to cut emissions have a long-term emission reduction plan in place.

"Taken on an individual scale, each small business has a relatively moderate carbon footprint," said María Mendiluce, CEO of the We Mean Business Coalition, a founding partner of the SME Climate Hub. "However, together, these small businesses have a huge impact - both on the planet and on their communities. To limit the effects of climate change, and to create a just future that leaves no one behind, it's imperative that every business, of every size, has the tools they need to prioritize climate action."

The We Mean Business Coalition of leading blue chip businesses is calling on smaller firms to take advantage of the SME Climate Hub, which offers a range of tools to help smaller businesses develop and advance their decarbonisation efforts.

Specifically, the hub provides an Industry CO2 Insights tool developed by Normative, which helps businesses understand their baseline emissions, as well as a Climate Fit toolkit from the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) and Business for Social Responsibility to help small businesses learn practical skills to reduce their carbon emissions. In addition, the hub provides a reporting framework for SMEs and a geode for accessing financial support.

"The most important thing is to get started," said Kristian Rönn, CEO and co-founder of Normative, the official software provider for the SME Climate Hub. "Every organisation is a part of the journey and every forward step matters. We need to start measuring our impact today, because in the end what gets measured gets managed."

