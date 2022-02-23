Government announces £6.7m funding boost for renewable energy storage projects

A group of 24 innovative energy storage projects designed to help support the integration of renewable energy on to the grid have secured a funding boost, after the government awarded the first £6.7m tranche from its Longer Duration Energy Storage competition.

The first wave of funding from the £68m competition is expected to help a raft of early stage projects demonstrate and optimise their technologies so as to move towards commercialisation and attract private investment.

The funding is set to support a wide range of different technologies, all capable of storing renewable power for sustained periods of days, weeks, or even months that can then be released during periods when wind and solar power output is relatively low. Recipients include a wide range of projects working in areas such as hydrogen, heat, and gravity-based energy storage technologies.

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said successful projects could benefit from a greater tranche of funding from a second phase of the competition to enable full commercialisation of their technologies.

"Driving forward energy storage technologies will be vital in our transition towards cheap, clean and secure renewable energy," said Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands. "It will allow us to extract the full benefit from our home-grown renewable energy sources, drive down costs and end our reliance on volatile and expensive fossil fuels. Through this competition we are making sure the country's most innovative scientists and thinkers have our backing to make this ambition a reality."

Projects securing funding today include Sunamp's EXTEND project in East Lothian, which has been awarded £149,893 to support a feasibility study on the use of heat batteries alongside domestic energy systems, and Cheesecake Energy's FlexiTanker project in Nottingham, which will receive £139,411 to develop its thermal and compressed air energy storage technology to integrate more renewables into the grid.

Meanwhile, B9 Energy Storage's Ballylumford Power-to-X project in Northern Ireland is celebrating a £986,082 to mobilise the development of an innovative 20MW storage project that will see green hydrogen stored in underground salt caverns that could pave the way for future large-scale deployments connected to offshore wind farms.

And gravity-based storage developer Gravitricity has secured a £912,000 grant that will allow the company to move forward with plans that could result in the development of the a 4MWh first-of-a kind UK scheme. The company said its latest feasibility project was now set to complete in late 2022 following the success of its 250kW demonstrator, which was commissioned and operated in Leith, Edinburgh, during summer last year.

The funding awards come just days after a new analysis from research firm Aurora Energy Research calculated that the UK will need up to 24GW of long duration energy storage capacity if it is to deliver a net zero emission grid capable of managing sustained periods of low renewables output.

The research prompted calls from leading developers for the government to help accelerate the roll out of new long duration energy storage technologies or else risk the UK missing its goal to operate a zero emission grid by 2035.

Today's news also follows the completion yesterday of the latest Capacity Market auction, which saw 42.4GW of capacity secured for delivering in 2025/26 at a price of £30.59per kW per year.

Reflecting the wider upward pressure on energy prices, the price set by the auction was a new record, far exceeding the previous high of £22.50 which was set in 2016.

Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin, head of analysis at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said the Capacity Market was still helping to "cut the costs of the electricity system by enabling the UK to make the most of cheap renewables".

"Even with the higher clearing price in today's auction, the costs of providing this security are dwarfed by the costs of the gas crisis that's directly adding at least £500 to household bills from April and driving almost all of the 54 per cent hike in home energy costs," he said. "When these capacity contracts kick in, the UK will have an extra 6GW of offshore wind installed, giving homegrown, net zero power that's free from international interference and that pays back in a gas crisis - in addition to today's wind farms that are set to pay back at least £660m during the current gas crisis."

Gas power generators were once again the big winners in the latest Capacity Market auction, securing contracts totalling 27.6GW of capacity. However, clean power sources also took advantage of the auction, with over 2.5GW of pumped storage capacity securing contracts, alongside just over 1GW from batter storage projects and just under 1GW from demand side response services.

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.