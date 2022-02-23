Starbucks brews up expanded 'returnable cup' deposit trial

Coffee giant to provide reusable cups that customers can borrow for as long as they like, and return anytime

Starbucks has this week launched a major new trial that could see it offer returnable, reusable cups at over 4,000 stores across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The coffee giant said the trial, which has been introduced in London and Geneva, allows customers to ask for their drink to be served in a reusable cup even if they fail to bring their own cup. They will then be asked to put down a £1 deposit, which will be returned when the reusable cup is returned.

To incentivise customers not to take a disposable cup they will be offered the usual 25p reusable cup discount, even if they are using one of Starbuck's deposit cups.

The company said the aim was to make it a lot easier for customers to make use of reusable cups, citing a 2019 study from its environmental charity partner Hubbub which found over a third of people do not use a reusable cup every time they buy a takeout hot drink simply because they forgot to bring their own cup.

The new trial will initially centre on outlets in Canary Wharf and across the entire city of Geneva. It will draw on the findings from a previous trial at Gatwick Airport, which offered customers the chance to take a reusable cup that was then returned at the gate when people boarded their flights.

The hope is that by offering reusable cups with a small deposit reuse rates will increase and cups will be routinely returned, leading to lower levels of waste. If the trial proves successful, Starbucks is planning to replicate the approach in all 4,000 of its EMEA stores by 2025.

"As part of Starbucks commitment to promote reusability and reduce waste to become resource positive, we're excited to begin implementing the first EMEA trials of Starbucks returnable cup program in EMEA," said Duncan Moir, President for Starbucks in EMEA. "Our returnable cup program allows customers to opt for a reusable in the same way they would a single use cup, breaking down barriers preventing greater reusable uptake and putting convenience front and centre to enable customers to easily transition away from single use and make reusability the only option, long-term."

In other packaging news, packaging provider Stora Enso and leading European takeaway salad bar company today announced the introduction of renewable formed fiber lids to replace single-use plastics in take-away packaging. The lids, which are made by Stora Enso, are plastic-free, recyclable, and biodegradable, and are expected to reduce approximately 120 tonnes of plastic waste annually. 

"A salad bowl lid is a good example of an everyday single-use plastic item that can make an important difference on climate footprint when replaced by a sustainable alternative," said Sohrab Kazemahvazi, SVP Formed Fiber at Stora Enso.

And in further industry news, Morrisons announced this week that it has become the first UK supermarket to sell its own brand fresh milk in carbon neutral cartons.

From mid February, nine types of Morrisons fresh milk will be sold in Tetra Pak cartons in a move that is expected to save an initial 100 tonnes of plastic a year.

The new Morrisons fresh milk Tetra Pak cartons are made from plant-based paperboard which is FSC certified, as well as a thin layer of plastic coating and twist caps made from polyethylene which is derived from sustainably sourced sugarcane. The cartons have been certified by the Carbon Trust as Carbon Neutral and are recyclable at kerbside in most UK regions and at recycling banks across the country.

"Fresh milk does not need to be in a plastic bottle," said Tony Fearon, Dairy Category Director at Morrisons. "It keeps just as fresh in a carton. Fresh milk is the top user of plastic packaging in our stores, so this will result in significant plastic reduction. Tetra Pak has also been independently verified as a better sustainable packaging option. If customers take to it, we could be looking to move all of our fresh milk to Tetra Pak cartons in time."

