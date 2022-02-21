Volta Trucks raises €230m to start production of all-electric haulage plans

Zero emission vehicle manufacturer Volta Trucks has announced it has raised €230m from a raft of existing and new investors that will enable it to start production of a 16-tonne, all-electric truck next year.

Announcing the news this morning, the Anglo-Swedish company said proceeds from the oversubscribed funding round would go towards the development of a fleet of prototypes of its flagship Volta Zero truck by mid-2022 and prepare the company's plant in Austria for commercial production of the vehicles. The funds would also support the development of 7.5-tonne and 12-tonne models of its zero-emission truck, it said.

Volta Trucks plans to produce 5,000 vehicles in 2023, increasing to 14,000 in 2024, and up to 27,000 in 2025, with plans to have four different models on the market by mid-decade.

It has signed deals to supply 1,470 electric trucks to logistics firm DB Schenker and 1,000 vehicles to refrigerated vehicle rental company Petit Forestier, and claims to have an order book of more than 5,000 vehicles in place, amounting to a total value of more than €1.2bn.

Volta Trucks' Essa Al-Saleh said the oversubscribed funding round would enable the company to scale rapidly and deliver on its ambitious production goals. "As an innovator and disruptor in commercial vehicles, we are working at industry-leading pace and have significant ambitions," he said. "Today's closing of the Series C funding round, bringing €230m into the company, gives us the financial runway to be able to deliver on all our goals as we transition from a start-up to a manufacturer of full-electric trucks."

The Series C funding round, which was led by existing investor Luxor Capital, saw the company clinch funding from both existing and previous investors. Swedish real estate company Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström and Kuwaiti supply chain services provider Agility both added their holdings in the company, while UK investor B-FLEXION made its first investment.

Volta Trucks is one of a host of new and established truck manufacturers rushing to meet surging demand for zero emission models ahead of regulations which could see the sale of fossil fuelled trucks banned in many jurisdictions from the 2040s. Engineers had previously feared that battery and fuel cell technologies would struggle to deliver the levels of power required by heavy goods vehicles, but rapid advances in battery technology in particular has paved the way for a wave of new zero emission models that are expected to hit the roads over the coming years.

