'Heart of the UK's green industrial revolution': SeAH unveils plan for Teesside wind turbine component plant

A subsidiary of South Korea's pipe manufacturer SeAH Steel has confirmed it plans to build a monopile factory in Teesside that it claims would be the largest facility of its type in the world.

Industrial zone Teesworks revealed this morning that SeAH Wind has confirmed plans to develop a £200m to £300m monopile manufacturing plant on Teesside, where it would be able to supply components to North Sea offshore wind farms using a brand-new quay.

The plant is expected to produce between 100 and 150 monopiles - the large steel tubes that form the foundations of the construction of offshore wind turbines - a year once it becomes fully operational in 2026, according to the update.

Teesworks claims the 90-acre site would be the world's largest monopile factory for offshore wind turbines, creating 750 direct jobs and 1,500 more in the supply chain and during construction.

Joosung Lee, SeAH Steel holdings CEO and president, said: "When SeAH confirmed its UK investment, the aim was to contribute to the UK offshore wind industry by working with the UK government. We are pleased to take the first yet significant step for this goal in Teesside. We will endeavour to make our factory globally competitive as well as become a good member of the community."

The announcement is something of a blow to the Able Marine Energy Park on the Humber Estuary, which was singled out by the developer as its preferred site for the plant when it initially announced its investment plans last July 2021.

However, SeAH Wind now intends to file a planning application to build the factory on Teesside in late March and is expecting approval by the beginning of June, according to reports.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen welcomed the South Korean company's decision to invest in the region, arguing it would help establish Teesside as the "UK's lead for clean, green manufacturing".

"SeAh is an internationally recognised manufacturing company with an incredible reputation for quality and it's a real coup that we've been able to secure their investment for Teesside," he said. "Spades will be in the ground for this factory at the beginning of July, delivering hundreds of well-paid, good-quality construction jobs that will deliver this huge factory that will create 750 direct jobs for local people."

The factory is to be located next to the new South Bank Quay, which is currently being built to enable companies on Teesside to ship turbine components directly to the huge offshore wind farms in the North Sea. In October, the Quay secured £107m from the UK's Infrastructure Bank, marking the public investment bank's first ever deal.

Houchen said the new quay had played a key role in enticing SeAH to Teesside. "We're wasting no time in clearing land and developing schemes like the South Bank Quay, which has proved a massive draw to SeAH as it is for other businesses in the offshore sector," he said. "Teesworks is quickly becoming a site of firsts - it's the heart of the first UK Freeport, we're developing the world's first decarbonised industrial cluster thanks to Net Zero Teesside and we're now the first area in the UK to be home to a monopile plant."

Redcar MP Jacob Young hailed the investment as "another extraordinary demonstration that Teesside sits at the very heart of the UK's green industrial revolution". "What's happening at Teesworks is bringing new, long-term and sustainable jobs to the people of our region," he added.

