Sea Change Finance Facility: Banks, insurers, and NGOs team up to build framework for ocean finance

Banks, insurers, NGOs, and governments are working to develop a framework to channel much-needed investment into coastal and ocean protection and restoration, under an agreement unveiled at the One Ocean Summit of world leaders late last week.

The initiative, which has been backed by insurance firms Axa and Willis Towers Watson, Bank of America, advisory firm Palladium, and green group WWF, aims to develop a new global finance "ecosystem" that will help direct more climate finance into marine and coastal nature-based solutions.

A new "open architecture for ocean investment at scale" is desperately required, the partners said, noting that currently, less than one per cent of climate finance goes to coastal and ocean-based projects.

They said the new Sea Change Finance Facility (SCIFF) will be a "commercially-managed network" that will work to boost investment in oceans and coasts by helping to pioneer finance and insurance products across three broad areas.

First, a 'blue resilience clearing house' will act as a marketplace where potential investors can be matched with ocean and coastal projects, and where investment can be built into "innovative products in blue carbon" as well as other finance mechanisms, such as resilience bonds and debt-for-nature swaps.

Second, the SCIFF will also look into creating an 'umbrella facility' to help existing impact funds invest in oceans and provide technical assistance for investments in projects in development. It will also offer catalytic and equity finance that helps to ramp up investment into sectors viewed as high-risk areas for oceans and coasts, such as offshore renewables or green shipping.

Finally, a 'risk reduction mechanism' will be introduced by the SCIFF, with the aim to develop and deploy insurance products and guarantees that will be critical to hedging against risk as the marketplace evolves, according to the update.

The project is being led by the Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance (ORRAA), which brings together the finance and insurance sectors, governments, non-profits, and stakeholders from the Global South to pioneer finance and insurance products that incentivise investment into nature-based solutions.

Karen Sack, executive director of ORRAA, said a "step change" in investment levels was urgently required to better protect the ocean, its ecosystems, and the three billion people who depend on it for food security and economic and social resilience.

"By aligning business and financial objectives with the protection of the Ocean's natural assets, we will be preventing today's coastal resources from becoming tomorrow's stranded assets," she said. "The bottom line is that pcean risk and climate risk equal financial risk and this is not a problem for 30 years' time - it is a problem of today. This is how we move from recognising the need for a step change in investment to a sea change in how we approach it."

The One Ocean Summit, held late last week in the French port town of Brest, also saw French, German, Italian, and Spanish development banks team up with the European Investment Bank to vow to spend €4bn on tackling plastic pollution by 2025.

Want to find out more about how the net zero transition will impact your business? You can now sign up to attend the virtual Net Zero Finance Summit, which will take place live and interactive on Tuesday 29 March and will be available on demand for delegates after the event.