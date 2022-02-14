'Breakthrough moment': Renewables generators get 'green light' to provide grid stability services

The intermittent nature of renewable power may once again be in the headlines, thanks to attacks on the UK's net zero transition from a handful of fossil gas favouring MPs, but that has not stopped the regulators and companies responsible for the UK's grid from moving forward with plans to deliver a more renewables-reliant energy system.

National Grid ESO today announced that it will for the first time be able to procure grid stability services from renewable generators, following a "game-changing" modification to the GB Grid Code.

The Grid Code reforms set a specification for 'grid forming' or virtual synchronous machine capability, which will enable renewable generators across Britain and interconnectors to compete to provide stability services alongside operators of synchronous generation.

The move means that for the first time wind, solar, and marine energy generators will be able to bid to offer the kind of stability services typically offered by fossil fuel power plants and generator arrays.

"This is a breakthrough moment, a key piece in the energy transition jigsaw, that will ensure we can operate a fully decarbonised grid and deliver on our net zero commitments," said Tony Johnson, who led the project for National Grid ESO's markets team.

Renewables generators have previously locked out of the grid stability services market due to concerns over their intermittent nature. But renewables operators have long argued that new technologies mean the power they generate is more predictable, reliable, and fast-response than has been previously thought, and as such they could play a role in maintaining grid stability.

Johnson said the changes to the code were "the culmination of up to 10 years of thinking and working with stakeholders to find the common ground between what equipment is capable of doing and what the system needs".

"It also ensures that as we transition away from conventional fossil fuelled generation, we can operate the grid securely and efficiently, which will ultimately save consumers money," he added.

The code change means interested stakeholders can now prepare their equipment to meet the required specification to be able to participate in the procurement process for system services including providing inertia and frequency support.

Grid stability services are designed to ensure a steady frequency of 50Hz is maintained and voltages do not fluctuate. 'Grid forming' ability allows converter connected equipment - equipment connected to the network through a HVDC converter, such as renewable generation or interconnectors - to provide system stability support in a similar way to conventional generators that are directly connected to the transmission system, National Grid ESO explained. It is made possible by modern converter control system that can respond very quickly to system conditions so as to simulate the response of traditional plant.

National Grid ESO said the reforms could have global significance, as grid operators around the world work to develop zero emission energy systems. "Britain is the first country to have achieved this step, which is being watched with interest by system operators and manufacturers around the world," it explained.

