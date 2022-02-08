Insurance giant Travelers to ditch coal plant underwriting

Travelers has become the latest insurance giant to rule out underwriting for new coal-fired power plants worldwide, as it yesterday unveiled a clutch of strengthened green investment and insurance policies.

Following the firm's decision last year against insuring the controversial new Adani coal mine in Australia, Travelers has bolstered its investment and insurance policies for coal-fired power plants, thermal coal mining, and tar sands, as it trains its sights on becoming 'carbon neutral' by 2030.

Travelers' updated policies state that it will no longer provide insurance for the construction and operations of any new coal-fired power plants, nor will it underwrite new risks for companies that generate more than 30 per cent of their revenues from coal mining.

Underwriting of new risks for companies holding more than 30 per cent of their energy production from coal, or more than 30 per cent of their reserves in tar sands, have also been ruled out by the company, which said it would finish phasing out existing underwriting relationships above these thresholds by the end of the current decade.

On the investment side of its business, updated policies commit Travelers to not make any new investments in firms receiving more than 30 per cent of their revenues from thermal coal mining or electric utilities generating more than 30 per cent of their electricity from coal.

Travelers also said it was ditching new investments in companies holding more than 30 per cent of their reserves in tar sands, with a plan to phase out publicly traded investments in companies that exceed any of these aforementioned thresholds.

The firm joins a growing list of at least 35 major insurers worldwide to have ended or limited their coverage for coal projects, including all major European firms and most Asian players in the market.

Until yesterday, Travelers was one of the last remaining major insurers without any restrictions on coal underwriting, and as such its new coal and tar sands policies yesterday were greeted as a "notable first step" by campaigners from twin US climate groups the Sunrise Project and Insure Our Future.

"The insurance industry is being forced to wake up to the threat posed by climate change, and to its role and responsibilities," said Connecticut Citizen Action Group's executive director Tom Swan. "There is real momentum now for insurance companies in the US to align their policies with climate science and end support for new fossil fuels."

However, Travelers' policy changes do not address its insurance and investment interests in oil and gas exploration, a sector in which it is one of the top three insurers worldwide.

Samantha Dynowski, director at Sierra Club's Connecticut Chapter - another group affiliated with the Sunrise Project - welcomed the updated climate commitments from Travelers, but said it still contained "significant loopholes and falls well below the standard set by leading European insurers".

"Travelers does not rule out support for all companies that are developing new coal and tar sands projects that the climate cannot afford," she said. "Furthermore, it leaves the door open for the insurer to renew existing coal and tar sands insurance contracts until 2030. The time to act is now, not in eight years."