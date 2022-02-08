Shore power: Government seeks 'carbon-busting' technologies for ships docked in UK ports

Ships berthed in UK ports could be powered using zero-emissions electricity rather than polluting diesel generators in the near future, after the government this week launched an initiative to seek maritime industry views on how to develop "carbon-busting technology" such as port-side charging points for vessels.

Vessels berthed in UK ports tend to use onboard diesel engines to power their lighting, galleys, air conditioning, and other onboard equipment and services, leading to carbon emissions, noise and air pollution.

The government compared the use of diesel generators for berthed ships to cars or vans idling while parked on roads, adding that developing low carbon alternatives for shore power could generate investment and create thousands of jobs in coastal regions.

However, it said there remained challenges and "gaps in our understanding" on the costs and benefits of accessing low carbon shore power, as it yesterday launched a call for evidence on how to deliver greener power for ships docked in UK ports.

Announcing the move yesterday, Maritime Minister Robert Courts said stimulating the development of green technologies for ports and ships in the maritime sector could help to revive the UK shipbuilding, unlock private investment, create jobs, and revitalise coastal communities.

"Climate change is one of the biggest challenges this generation faces, and we will continue to lead international efforts to decarbonise the maritime sector," Courts said. "Shore power will end the outdated practice of ships keeping their engines running while anchored in port, reducing the poisonous fumes entering the air and ensuring we meet our net zero 2050 goals."

The results of the call for evidence will feed into the government's refreshed Clean Maritime Plan, which is expected to emerge later this year with a view to "sparking the transition to net zero shipping technologies as we place the UK at the forefront of the industries of the future", Courts said.

The move follows the UK's COP26 commitment last year to join the new Clydebank Declaration, which saw 22 countries pledge to develop green shipping corridors around the world. The call for evidence is also looking to build on the Department for Transport's £23m Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition to support green shipping innovations.

Mark Simmons, director of policy and external affairs at the British Ports Association, welcomed the launch of yesterday's initiative, which he said would "help us all better understand the current barriers to delivering more shore power to ships".

"The ports industry has a key role to play in supporting the decarbonisation of shipping and shore power will be an important part of that," he said. "We look forward to sharing the sector's experiences so far and exploring how industry and government can work together to lower emissions in ports."