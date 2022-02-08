Strict climate goals for farming, food, and land use 'urgently' needed, government warned

The UK urgently needs "ambitious, evidenced-based" targets to slash emissions from agriculture over the next decade backed by clear plans to harness the untapped potential of nature-friendly farming practices that can restore biodiversity and deliver net zero emissions, major new research today from WWF has argued.

The government's long awaited Net Zero Strategy, which was released last autumn, had relatively little to say about how Ministers plan to cut emissions from farming and land use, and the government has still yet to set out a vision for what UK landscapes might operate within a net zero emission economy. As such, WWF has today warned that there remains a "distinct lack of detail" on how the UK plans to decarbonise farming, coupled with "unambitious targets" for curbing its environmental impacts.

However, WWF said its research had also found that nature-friendly and regenerative farming techniques could potentially deliver far greater emissions reductions than previously estimated by the Climate Change Committee (CCC).

With strong incentives from the UK, Welsh, Scottish and Northern Ireland governments alongside dietary shifts from the public, WWF said a greener approach that helped farmers to become "climate heroes" who could reduce emissions equivalent to taking an extra 900,000 cars off the road.

At the same time, regenerative and nature-friendly farming techniques also have huge potential to protect and restore critical habitats such as flower-rich meadows and fragile peatlands, according to the report, all of which are increasingly seen as vital to enabling both nature-based climate solutions and a recovery for wildlife populations.

The conservation charity is therefore calling on the government to set strict, legally-binding climate targets for land-use and farming - which are responsible for 12 per cent of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions - for the current decade and beyond ahead of the COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt in November.

It should also work more closely with farmers and food businesses to encourage a broader shift towards plant-based food, seasonal produce, and high quality meat in order to reduce pressure on UK land and drive down emissions, the report recommends.

Tanya Steele, WWF UK's chief executive, said that "if we are serious about tackling the twin threats of climate change and nature loss, farming and land use can't be an afterthought".

"Many UK farmers are already using their skills and expertise to produce food as sustainably as possible, but they won't be able to fix a broken system on their own," she said. "Bringing forward comprehensive strategies to slash emissions from farming and land use will be a vital catalyst to drive change - UK governments must act urgently to deliver these frameworks and give farmers the clarity they need."

WWF said the government should set its sights on a 35 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from farming by the end of the current decade, backed by an ambitious strategy for getting there, rising to a 51 per cent cut by 2050, both from 2018 levels.

The government should also aim to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030, and to turn UK land into a net carbon sink by 2040 at the latest by boosting tree cover, restoring peatland, and supporting other natural climate solutions.

Other recommended targets contained in the report include banning the extraction and sale of peat for horticulture and the practice of burning on peatland by 2023, halving nitrogen waste by 2030, forcing businesses to report on food loss and waste, and cutting methane emissions from farming by 30 per cent by the end of the decade.

Moreover, WWF said the UK should do much more to tackle the global carbon footprint of its domestic food and agriculture systems, by targeting a 31 per cent reduction in UK farming's overseas emissions by 31 per cent by 2030, rising to 57 per cent by 2050, compared to 2018 levels.

"Ahead of COP27, the UK has the chance to lead the way, and solve another piece of the climate puzzle, by driving the transition to greener farming, both at home and overseas," Steele said. "In this critical decade for the planet, it's a chance we must take."

Green groups have frequently raised concerns about the lack of detail over plans for decarbonising UK farming since the government's Net Zero Strategy emerged last year, echoing similar calls from the CCC for a clearer strategy for agriculture, for which 70 per cent of UK land is used.

The government has begun rolling out a new post-Brexit farming subsidy regime designed to incentivise 'public goods' such as flood protection, biodiversity restoration, tree planting, and the expansion of natural carbon sinks, while it is also planning stronger restrictions on peat sales and peatland burning.

However, such efforts have faced criticism for not going far enough to deliver a greener farming sector and fully ban peatland burning. Meanwhile, the government has also signed free trade deals with the likes of Australia which detractors such as the National Farmers Union (NFU) have warned lack much-needed provisions for protecting the climate and the environment.

A Defra spokesperson said the government's plans to overhauling the farming subsidy regime would "see farmers rewarded for actions which benefit the environment, supporting sustainable food production alongside vital nature recovery and work towards net zero".

"More than 3,000 farmers are testing and trialling our new approach, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, halt the decline in species, increase woodland, improve water and air quality and create more space for nature," Defra said in a statement.

The NFU was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.