'Absolute priority': Ofwat told to step up scrutiny of water firms' environmental efforts

The government is pushing England's water industry to step up its efforts to protect the environment and deliver more sustainable water supplies, as it today sets out its strategic expectations for water regulator Ofwat over the coming years.

In a new Strategic Policy Statement (SPS), which is set to be officially laid before Parliament later today, the government said Ofwat's priority must be to ensure water firms do more to protect the environment, reduce storm overflows, and deliver more resilient supplies between now and 2030.

In particular, the SPS confirms that water firms will be expected to significantly reduce the frequency and volume of sewage discharges from storm overflows, and urges the regulator to challenge them more strongly to show how they will better protect the environment, Defra said.

It also gives greater priority to addressing unsustainable abstraction, protecting priority sites such as chalk streams, and ensuring better flood resilience during the 2025 to 2030 period, according to the Department.

The move follows growing discontent over the UK water sectors' stewardship of the environment, with multi-million pound fines having been handed out to firms in recent years for deliberately discharging sewage into waterways and the sea.

The government has promised to publish a statutory plan in September 2022 aimed at tackling the impacts of storm overflows, and has set a requirement for firms to publish near-real-time information on the operation of storm overflows in the recently adopted Environment Act.

As the sector's economic regulator, Ofwat is responsible for setting out where water companies should focus their investment during each five-year spending cycle, but it is the government's responsibility to set the strategic direction and policy priorities as part of that process.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said the new SPS announced today would mark the first time a clear expectation has been set for Ofwat to "prioritise action by water companies to protect the environment and deliver the improvements that we all want to see".

"Water quality is an absolute priority," she said. "I have been very clear of my expectations of water companies and where they do not step up we will take robust action. The priorities that we are setting out today build on the work that we have already undertaken to reduce harm from storm overflows, improve monitoring and reporting of pollution incidents making this more transparent, to tackle run-off from agriculture, and protect the health of our rivers and seas."

In the current Ofwat industry spending cycle covering 2020 to 2025, around £7.1bn is being invested in the environment by England's water firms, of which around £3.1bn is targeted specifically at tackling storm overflows, Defra said.

Water UK, which represents around 25 companies in the water sector, said it had "long stressed the need for regulation to take a long-term view of the sector and allow increased investment to help address the acute challenges posed by climate change and population growth".

"The SPS largely echoes this sentiment, and we agree on the need to get the basics right as well as the prioritisation of nature-based solutions and the urgent need to eliminate harm from overflows," the trade association said in a statement. "Ofwat must now work with water companies to ensure that the next price review enables the sector to meet government targets by authorising investment in the right schemes such as net zero and improving river water quality."

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.