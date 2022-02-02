An environmental duty: How non-exec directors can lead the way to a greener plastics industry

clock • 5 min read

Independent directors can hold companies' feet to the fire on plastics - they owe it to their shareholders as well as the planet, argues Planet Tracker's John Willis

As one of the biggest contributors to pollution globally, plastic production could result in devastating consequences if left unchecked, for the environment as well as for plastic producers' profit margins...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

DLA Piper signs solar power PPA in first for legal sector

28 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

Breakthough: HSBC pumps $100m into Bill Gates' climate tech investment fund

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
03

CO2-free steel by 2030: Why Sweden's SSAB is pulling forward its green transition plan by 15 years

31 January 2022 • 4 min read
04

'An encouraging sign': New analysis reveals clean energy investment hit record $755bn last year

27 January 2022 • 4 min read
05

The climate angle on 'cake-gate'

26 January 2022 • 5 min read

More on Supply chain

Workers in a distribution centre | Credit: iStock
Buildings

'Expectations of what a company should be are changing': Segro's Paul Dunne on 'greening' Europe's warehousing boom

FTSE100 company’s operations director sits down with BusinessGreen to discuss the warehouse giant's plan to deliver a zero carbon portfolio

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 31 January 2022 • 9 min read
Net zero for New Look: Retailer announces plan to become 'climate positive' by 2040
Management

Net zero for New Look: Retailer announces plan to become 'climate positive' by 2040

Sustainability Strategy update confirms fashion firm's plans to halve greenhouse gas emissions from products by 2030

James Murray
James Murray
clock 31 January 2022 • 3 min read
The Hybrit pilot green steel hydrogen plant in Sweden | Credit: SSAB
Supply chain

CO2-free steel by 2030: Why Sweden's SSAB is pulling forward its green transition plan by 15 years

Swedish steelmaker unveils £3.56bn plan to 'largely eliminate' CO2 emissions right across its manufacturing sites inside just eight years

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 31 January 2022 • 4 min read