An environmental duty: How non-exec directors can lead the way to a greener plastics industry

Independent directors can hold companies' feet to the fire on plastics - they owe it to their shareholders as well as the planet, argues Planet Tracker's John Willis
As one of the biggest contributors to pollution globally, plastic production could result in devastating consequences if left unchecked, for the environment as well as for plastic producers' profit margins...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial