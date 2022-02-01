Sky Sports News celebrates carbon neutral status

Sky Sports News yesterday marked football's transfer deadline day by confirming it has been recognised as a carbon neutral sustainable production by the Albert initiative.

The channel's Transfer Deadline Day broadcast has boasted Albert certification since October 2020, but now all Sky Sports News operations have secured approval from the Bafta-backed programme, joining Sky Original productions and Sky News in carrying the Albert label.

"We're delighted that Sky Sports News is now a carbon neutral channel and has received certification from albert," said Jonathan Licht, Managing Director at Sky Sports. "The dedicated team has worked tirelessly to improve the sustainability of our productions, reduce the environmental impact, and support Sky's overall target of being net zero carbon by 2030.

"We hope our progress will inspire positive change in the industry and that collectively we can use the power of sport to encourage sports fans to reduce their own carbon footprint."

Sky Sports said the move represented the latest milestone in its efforts to decarbonise, having previously earned Albert certification for all its live host broadcasts; significantly reduced its emissions through remote productions; and switched all its outside broadcast generators to run on Biofuel in the UK and Ireland.

It also last year hosted 'Game Zero', which was hailed as the world's first net zero carbon football match at an elite level.

The company said Sky Sports News achieved Albert certification by using 100 per cent renewable energy in the studio and galleries, turning off equipment when not in use, reducing employee travel and using electric taxis when available, crewing local operators for shoots, and offsetting the remaining carbon with certified carbon offsets.

In related news, UEFA last week became the latest high profile organisation to join the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign, committing to halve its emissions by 2030 with a view to achieving net zero emissions by 2040 across European football.

"Climate change is one of the biggest threats facing society today and we have unfortunately witnessed how flooding and unseasonable weather patterns have lately devastated infrastructure across the world," said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. "The transition to a thriving, green economy is imperative and UEFA must be part of the solution. Football can play an important role in implementing new standards in this respect and raising awareness across the globe. We commit to Race to Zero as part of our 2030 ambition to reduce European football's carbon footprint."

And in further related news, BFI and Albert today launched a new sustainability plan for screen production in Wales, dubbed Screen New Deal.

Through the Screen New Deal: Transformation Plan, the BFI, BAFTA albert, and engineering consultancy Arup are working with Creative Wales, Ffilm Cymru Wales and Clwstwr to conduct localised data collection and mapping. The project aims to identify film and TV-related services which already exist in the area, highlight service gaps and advance the creation of a location-based transformation plan to help decarbonise TV and film production across Wales

"I am delighted that this pioneering sustainable research project for the screen industry run by the BFI and BAFTA Albert has been secured to Wales, following a successful bid from Creative Wales with delivery partners Ffilm Cymru and Clwstwr," said Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden. "As part of our Programme for Government, we are committed to supporting action that reduces our carbon footprint across the economy, and look forward to working with established screen stakeholders across Wales including production companies, public sector broadcasters, studios and the industry supply chain. The data gathered will be invaluable in helping us forge a path to secure a zero-carbon, zero-waste and a stronger, fairer, greener future for the industry here and across the UK."

