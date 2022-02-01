Offshore Energies UK: Oil and gas trade body widens remit to cover 'exciting' clean technologies

Oil and Gas UK (UKOG) is officially changing its name to Offshore Energies UK, as the trade association expands its remit to account for members' growing interests in offshore wind, blue hydrogen, carbon capture, and other low carbon technologies, it announced yesterday.

The UK's leading trade body for the oil and gas industry said it had opted to rebrand and expand following a year-long strategic review, adding that the move "reflects the evolving nature of the industry in creating the diverse mix of energy generating systems needed to achieve net zero".

UKOG stressed that it would continue to champion the oil and gas sector after the name change comes into effect on 14 February, but it is also planning to offer additional support to members with an interest in carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen produced from natural gas, and offshore wind.

​Deirdre Michie, CEO of what will soon become Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), said the change was a "natural step" for the organisation, which aimed to be a unifying voice for a sector undergoing "rapid and positive change".

"Our members are investing in cleaner energies, boosting the technologies needed to support jobs, communities and the UK's energy security - and to drive the transition to low-carbon energy," she said. "Working with our members, we are driving forward towards the net zero energy future we all want to see. Our innovative companies, people and communities will add value to the UK economy as we build an integrated offshore energy sector."

A growing number of UKOG members have been expanding into the green economy in recent years. The likes of Equinor, BP, Shell, Total, and others all now boast net zero strategies and hold significant stakes in a host of established offshore wind projects and planned carbon capture and hydrogen developments. As many as 13 UKOG members recently enjoyed successes in the Crown Estate's recent Scotwind seabed leasing round for new offshore wind developments, altogether accounting for 20GW of potential new capacity.

Meanwhile, as well as championing the production of so-called 'blue' hydrogen from fossil gas as part of its new remit, UKOG noted the use of renewable electricity from wind farms to power oil and gas installations as "one exciting idea" to help reduce emissions from fossil fuel production.

"Extending our representation to include renewable and carbon cutting industries will better reflect the agile nature of the companies involved in energy production," added Michie. "We share the same interests, determination and ambition to deliver an integrated net zero energy system that is cleaner and greener but also secure and sustainable."

Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands welcomed UKOG's rebrand. "Offshore Energies UK's new name reaffirms how important the wide range of offshore energy technologies are to reaching net zero and reflects the important role OEUK will play in the North Sea Transition Deal, which is supporting the sector's highly-skilled workers and supply chain as we shift to a lower carbon future," he said.

However, the announcement came as the UK oil and gas sector faced renewed criticism from climate campaign groups this morning over its commitment to net zero, after development consent was given to a new oil and gas field off the east coast of Scotland by the UK Oil and Gas Authority.

The Abigail project, which is owned by Israeli firm Ithaca Energy, contains 5.5 million barrels of oil equivalent and is the UK's first new oil and gas field to secure development consent since the COP26 Climate Summit took place in Glasgow in November.

Campaigners criticised the decision to green light the development, arguing it undermined the UK's climate leadership credentials in the wake of hosting COP26, pointing to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) assessment last year that no new fossil fuel sources should be developed anywhere in the world if the chances of limiting global warming to 1.5C are to be kept alive.

And while the government is currently consulting on plans to introduce a so called 'climate compatibility test' that any new oil and gas developments would need to pass in order to secure approval, campaigners have argued the tests are too weak and will allow continued oil and gas extraction for years to come.

Tessa Khan, director of campaign group Uplift, urged the government to "stop rolling over for the oil and gas industry, stop dishing out licences, and get on with making sure people have access to affordable, renewable energy".

"Why is the government sanctioning an oil and gas development that will see little to no benefit for UK energy customers or taxpayers, which only worsens the climate crisis, and where the only winners are the oil firm behind the project?" she said.

Khan also claimed much of the oil and gas to be extracted from the Abigail project would likely be exported, and would do little to ease the current gas supply crunch, which has seen bills for homes and businesses surge in recent months.

"If we carry on down this path, we'll be dependent on a very expensive, highly polluting energy source for decades longer than is necessary," she said. "A serious response from the government to both unaffordable energy bills and the climate crisis, would see all this investment steered into cheaper UK renewables."

Meanwhile, with energy bills expected to rise even further in April as a result of the ongoing gas supply crisis, the Labour Party has put forward a motion for debate in Parliament today calling on the government to levy a 'windfall tax' on oil and gas firms to help ease the burden on struggling homes and businesses.

Ed Miliband, Labour's Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary, claimed oil and gas firms had enjoyed near record profits in the wake of the current crisis, and that it was therefore right that they "pay their fair share".

"That is why the public agree with Labour's proposal for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies to help fund a package of relief for working people," he said. "It tells you everything you need to know about this Government that they believe we should prioritise oil and gas companies making huge windfall profits that they say are ‘struggling', rather than the British people who face the true struggle to pay their energy bills."

The government has yet to set out a plan for tackling the current energy bills crisis, but has reportedly been looking at a raft of potential measures, including cutting green levies on energy bills and providing more targeted financial support for fuel poor households, although it has previously ruled out a windfall tax on oil and gas firms or cutting VAT on energy bills.

The government, the UK Oil and Gas Authority, and Ithaca Energy were all considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

