Jaguar Land Rover clinches £500m government loan guarante to help rev up electric vehicle range

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Government continues to ramp up financial support for UK's electric vehicle supply chain with new multi-million pound loan-guarantee deal

The government has provided a £500m loan-guarantee to Jaguar Land Rover in a bid to help the British carmaker accelerate its electric vehicle (EV) plans.

UK Export Finance, the government's export credit agency, announced yesterday that it has guaranteed 80 per cent of a new £625m loan provided by a dozen commercial banks to the British carmaker.

The loan guarantee from UKEF's Export Development Guarantee programme will go in part to supporting Jaguar Land Rover's efforts to research, develop, and export battery EVs around the world, the government said.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the deal would unlock employment opportunities across the UK, while also promoting British car manufacturing expertise abroad. "We want our carmakers to accelerate the production of electric vehicles in the UK," she said. "This deal from UK Export Finance will help Jaguar Land Rover continue to sell the ‘best of British' to the world, while creating jobs, boosting manufacturing and levelling up across the UK."

Jaguar Land Rover is one of the nation's largest exporters, the government noted, with four out of five vehicles built at its UK plants in the last financial year sold in foreign markets.

The company, which is owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Motors Group, pledged last year to spend £2.5bn annually on electrifying its range. It currently has one pure-electric car on its books - the Jaguar I-Pace SUV - but it is aiming for all Jaguar sports cars to be fully electric by 2025. It intends to also launch six pure-electric Land Rover models by the same year, although it has said it will continue to offer hybrid Land Rovers featuring internal combustion engines alongside batteries until 2036.

Adrian Mardell, chief financial officer at Jaguar Land Rover, welcomed the support from UK Export Finance. "This will help support the significant investment in our transition to offer a fully electrified product portfolio and to achieve our target of net zero carbon emissions by 2039," he said.

The announcement came the same day as the car maker posted financial results that reveal that its retail sales fell by 37.6 per cent in the last three months of 2021 compared to the same period the year before, as it chalked up a £9m loss amid the global semiconductor shortage.

However, the results suggest a slight uptick in Jaguar Land Rover's fortunes, with the carmaker's revenue increasing by £4.7m on the three months before, when it sold eight per cent fewer vehicles.

The loan also comes just days after the government announced it has agreed to provide a major investment - thought to be in the region of £100m - in support of battery specialist Britishvolt's plans to build the UK's first gigafactory in Northumberland.

