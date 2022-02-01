Top headhunters pledge to assess executive's 'climate competence'

Ambitious executives keen to catch the eye of top corporate headhunters would be wise to brush up on their understanding of the climate crisis and the net zero transition, after a coalition of leading search firms pledged to step up efforts to recruit 'climate competent' non-executive directors.

The Chapter Zero initiative, which is working to enhance the climate-related skills of board level executives across the UK, yesterday announced that a group of the UK's top executive search firms has signed a joint declaration in support of the net zero transition.

The declaration states that the firms will "raise the issues of sustainability and specifically the board's climate change capabilities with every board client and candidate, and that they will assess every chair and non-executive director candidate for their competence on climate change issues".

The declaration is signed by 12 firms that together account for over half of non-executive director placements on the boards of major UK companies. Signatories include Egon Zehnder, Fidelio Partners, Heidrick & Struggles, Inzito, Korn Ferry, Lygon Group, MWM Consulting, Odgers Berndtson, Ridgeway, Russell Reynolds Associates, Sapphire Partners, and Spencer Stuart.

"It's clear that business must lead the way in tackling the climate crisis," said Julie Baddeley, Chair of Chapter Zero. "There is an urgent need for companies to recruit directors who understand what is involved. This isn't about putting a climate specialist on the board. All non-executive directors need to know what questions to ask their executive teams, both about their carbon reduction strategies and how to adapt to increasingly extreme climate impacts; and to be able to challenge the answers."

She added that the new commitment from leading headhunters would "make a real difference by helping ensure that boards are fully equipped to take on the climate challenge".

The declaration states that signatories will assess whether every chair and non-executive director candidate has "a general understanding of the science around global warming, the current international and national debate and evolving stakeholder expectations; an understanding of and literacy around the climate-related risks facing the businesses with which they are currently involved and what those businesses are doing in concrete terms to mitigate those risks and make progress towards net zero; and a clear willingness to engage actively".

The firms have also promised to provide an annual update on their progress and ensure that those who are involved in board appointments "understand the role and obligations of company directors in tackling climate change and the capabilities required".

The move comes as the government continues to work on proposals that would see large firms face a mandatory requirement to produce credible net zero strategies and leading regulators take steps to strengthen climate reporting and governance requirements for directors.

Speaking on behalf of the group of search firms, Tessa Bamford, who leads the UK Board Practice, and Katy Jarratt, leader of the UK Sustainability Practice at Spencer Stuart, the firm that convened the group, said: "this joint declaration reflects a shared conviction among the board search and advisory community in the UK that addressing climate change is one of the most critical tasks for any board, and it builds on the work these firms are already doing to help shape boards that are diverse and fit for purpose."

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.