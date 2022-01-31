'Benefits of Brexit': What's in the government's post-Brexit scorecard for the environment and climate?

The government dedicates six pages of its new report into the benefits of Brexit to net zero, climate, and environment policy - but do Ministers' boasts stand up to scrutiny?
To mark the second anniversary of the UK's departure from the EU, the government yesterday published a 100-page report detailing the 'benefits of Brexit', including a short section detailing how the UK's...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial