Vast majority of Brits reject misleading suggestion green levies are driving energy bill hikes

Attempts by a small group of Conservative MPs and media commentators to pin the blame for soaring energy bills on green levies are struggling to gain traction with the public, according to the results of a new poll commissioned by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU).

The survey of 2,000 people carried out by Opinium found 34 per cent of the public regard energy company profiteering as the primary driver behind soaring bills, 29 per cent blame the Russian government for reducing gas supplies to Europe, and 28 per cent blame growing global energy demand.

In contrast, only 18 per cent said the Coronavirus was most to blame and even fewer - just 13 per cent - said they thought 'green levies' were to blame.

Domestic energy bills are predicted to almost double this year with the government's price cap set to be lifted in April, prompting warnings millions of households could face fuel poverty as a result.

There is scant evidence of energy company profiteering as a driver of the crisis, but the public's views on Russia restricting gas supplies and a wider global gas supply crunch are widely shared by industry experts and independent analysts.

Moreover, the survey reveals the public broadly supports industry calls for the government to ramp up efforts to reduce the UK's reliance on gas in response to the crisis.

Only 13 per cent think the best short-term solution to the problems created by rising energy bills is to remove green levies. In the longer term, 51 per cent see decreasing reliance on gas either through more renewables or insulation as the best way forward. In contrast, only nine per cent saw North Sea exploration, and eight per cent regarded fracking, as the best long-term solution to the gas crisis.

The surge in gas prices has prompted a number of MPs and media commentators to call on the government to scrap green levies and ramp up efforts to expand UK domestic gas production. But in response the energy industry and environmental campaigners have warned axing green levies would offset only a fraction of the projected increase in bills, while any attempt to increase gas production would take years to come online and would have a very limited impact on global wholesale prices.

Independent analysis has also shown that while wholesale gas prices have soared in recent months, green levy costs have actually fallen slightly and are expected to continue to fall in the coming years as more cost competitive renewables projects come online.

Chris Skidmore, the former Minister and Tory MP for Kingswood who is setting up a new pro-net zero grouping within the Conservative Party to counter the lobbying from the recently formed Net Zero Scrutiny Group, said: "Whilst we need government support for struggling households now, we also need a long-term solutions which protect UK bill payers from future price spikes driven by international volatility including Russian interference.

"The simple answer is for us to use less gas. This means ramping up support for schemes such as the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) which will not just be a sticking plaster for today but pay back for years to come by providing energy efficient homes and cheaper bills for fuel poor. We also need to boost British renewables to provide clean, home-grown power, building on the legacy of early green levy agreements which drove down the costs to the point where renewables are the cheapest form of new power keeping electricity bills down relative to gas.

"The public recognise the need to move away from fossil fuels and that if we don't stop adding greenhouse gases to the air by reaching net zero, we can't stop climate change. Net zero isn't politics, it's science."

The survey also found that a large majority of the public underestimate how much energy efficiency measures can knock off bills. More than four in five of those who expressed a view underestimated how much lower the average annual heating bill of a well-insulated home compared to a poorly insulated home was. Increasing from a ‘Band D' home efficiency to 'Band C' would save the average household £170 on their annual heating bill with the anticipated price cap rise in April.

More broadly, 73 per cent of Britons said they support the UK's net zero target. Just 29 per cent said we "can't afford" policies to address climate change, whereas 54 per cent we can't afford not to implement such policies.

Over 60 per cent also think the UK should be one of the most ambitious countries in the world when it comes to addressing climate change "regardless of others", while only a quarter said we should wait until "bigger countries such as China agree to do so as well".

"The public's finger is clearly on the pulse correctly identifying Russian interference and global gas demand as causes of the current gas crisis while also spotting that gas companies' profits are rising in line with gas prices," said Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin, head of analysis at ECIU. "They understand that gas bought in the UK is part of an international market, the price of which is driven by international forces.

"Net zero measures such as insulation and boosting British renewables are saving people money during this gas crisis. Early green levies drove down the costs and everyone now knows that new wind and solar are the cheapest way to make electricity in the UK. On EVs and heat pumps, the public back policies to speed their uptake even though not all will directly benefit from these incentives immediately."