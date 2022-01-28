Study: Pandemic edges sustainability down the agenda for small businesses

Covid-19 restrictions, inflationary pressures, and supply chain disruptions have pushed sustainability down the agenda for some smaller businesses across the UK, fresh research has warned.

The latest edition of NatWest's Sustainable Business Tracker report, published this morning, has found that small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UK have slightly reduced their focus on sustainability measures since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The analysis highlights a growing gap between SMEs and larger firms when it comes to prioritisation of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, with the reverse trend witnessed among bigger businesses, which were found to have increased their focus on sustainability over the past two years.

Roughly 41 per cent of SMEs reported that sustainability was a high priority for the coming year, down slightly from 44 per cent in February 2020. This compared with 60 per cent of large companies, up from 57 per cent before the pandemic.

Motivation to pursue sustainability plans was also found to be much higher at large firms than SMEs, at 51 per cent versus 35 per cent.

Andrew Harrison, head of business banking for NatWest, said it was "not surprising" that the climate had slipped down the agenda at smaller firms, who he said had been grappling with a "challenging 18 months".

But he urged SMEs to prioritise sustainability measures, noting that green corporate policies could enhance their recovery from the pandemic and lead to more efficient business models.

"It's important that SMEs know that sustainability measures can boost their recovery, and even fuel their growth, for example through increasing efficiency, lowering energy bills and by future proofing their operations," he said.

"NatWest's Springboard to Sustainability report, published in October 2021, found that 50 per cent of the UK's carbon reduction ambition can be delivered by the SME sector. This could also unlock a £160bn opportunity for them. Sustainability, recovery and growth go hand-in-hand and SMEs need to be supported to know how to make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead."

Small businesses make up 99 per cent of the UK's business community and generate £2.2tr of revenue annually, and as such it is critical that SMEs slash their emissions if the country is to meet its overarching net zero emissions goals and large corporates are to meet their supply chain decarbonisation targets.

