Winter Oympics: Athletes voice climate and injury fears over 'vast' artificial snow use

Leading winter sports athletes have raised concerns about the vast amounts of artificial snow set to be used at the upcoming Winter Olympics, warning that the practice results in a higher risk of injury to athletes while exacerbating climate and environmental damage.

Kicking off in Beijing next month, the Winter Olympic Games are set to make history as the first to take place "on virtually 100 per cent artificial snow" so as to allow various skiing, snowboarding, bobsledding, and other winter sports events to take place, a new report today claims.

The artificial snow is set to be produced via a vast array of machines backed by cooling kit that represent an attempt to counteract the impacts of global warming, which have led to shorter snow seasons, lower snowfall levels, and melting glaciers worldwide that experts fear could result in huge disruption to the winter sports industry.

However, a new report today led by academics from the universities of Loughborough in the UK, Georgia State and Florida in the US, and La Trobe in Australia warns that intensive use of artificial snow could lead to further environmental damage from pesticides used to keep manmade snow cold.

Snow machines also require significant amounts of energy and water to run, resulting in higher costs for the winter sports industry and increased resource impacts, according to the report, which was produced alongside research collective the Sport Ecology Group and climate action charity Protect Our Winters UK.

There are also growing fears that the use of artificial snow could become the norm for the industry over time as the planet warms. At present, it is estimated around 95 per cent of ski resorts globally already rely on snowmaking to some extent, the report states.

"The 2022 Winter Olympics will, no doubt, be an awesome spectacle - watched and enjoyed by millions worldwide," the report says. "But they should also provoke a debate about the future of snow sports, and the limits of engineering artificial natural environments. Slippery slopes lie ahead."

Lesley McKenna, a three-time Olympian snowboarder for Team GB and an ambassador for Protect Our Winters UK, said snowfall was far less consistent today than when she began snowboarding career 30 years ago. Should the trend continue, she warned it would lead to fewer viable ski resorts, higher travelling costs, and fewer opportunities for future athletes.

"I have seen huge changes in the snowpack in ski resorts over the winters and especially in glacier cover/condition in those 30 years and the changes are hugely concerning on many levels," she writes in the foreword to the report. "I have cherished the last three decades in snow sports. But I harbour mounting fears for where we could be in another 30 years' time."

Moreover, a host of other leading winter athletes have thrown their weight behind the report, voicing fears that widespread use of artificial snow could lead to more injuries for athletes, while further endangering the future of winter snow sports.

Scottish freestyle skier Laura Donaldson warned that if "freestyle super pipes are formed from snow-making machines in a poor [natural snow] season, the walls of the pipe are solid, vertical ice and the pipe floor is solid ice" which she said posed significant risks. "This is dangerous for athletes, some have died," she said.

The report also features comments from two-time Canadian Olympian and leading freestyle skier Philippe Marquis, who warns of "scary changes in the basic structure of ice formation and the landscape of glaciers" and an increase in injuries "caused by the lack of practice on snow".

As a result, he said the "conditions are definitely more dangerous than what we've seen before".

The athletes' alarm bells follow similar climate warnings last year from leading sports figures who voiced fears of increasing heat and humidity impacting summer sports events ahead of the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The International Olympic Committee was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.