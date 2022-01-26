Chancellor urged to offer stamp duty discounts to encourage green home upgrades

Energy, construction, and manufacturing firms have today called for homeowners to be offered tax incentives to install insulation and low carbon heating systems before putting their properties up for sale, in a move they argue could help slash carbon emissions and energy bills without hitting the public purse.

The Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group (EEIG) - a coalition of over 40 industry groups, businesses, and charities - has written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak to make the case for a so-called 'Energy Saving Stamp Duty Incentive', arguing it would help protect new homeowners against high energy bills.

By adding green stipulations to Stamp Duty, which is paid by those buying land or property in the UK, the Treasury could help incentivise the UK's 19 million owner-occupier households to implement green upgrades to their properties in order to secure savings on the tax and make their properties more attractive to future buyers, the letter explains.

The EEIG also said the move would be "revenue neutral" and allow more public funding to be directed towards households struggling to afford green upgrade measures, stressing the importance of decarbonising the UK's notoriously draughty housing stock in order to achieve net zero targets.

Emissions from homes have risen over the past six years and now account for a fifth of total UK carbon emissions. Meanwhile, the current energy crisis fuelled by soaring global gas prices is threating to send domestic bills soaring, further underscoring the need to help homeowners curb energy use in order to reduce their bills, according to the letter.

EEIG spokesman David Adams, development director at the Building Performance Network, urged the government to "focus on how people could be rewarded for saving energy" in order to combat carbon emissions as well as the emerging cost of living crisis.

"Circa one million homes change hands in the UK every year," he said. "Stamp Duty already exists and, for owner occupiers that have means or access to finance, an Energy Saving Stamp Duty Incentive would complement or sit comfortably alongside a grant programme whilst also being revenue neutral. It could be transformational."

Businesses backing the letter include energy giant E.ON, Arup, Kingfisher, Velux, and Ilke Homes. Industry bodies such as the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE), Federation Of Master Builders, Royal Institute of British Architects, UK Green Building Council, and the Construction Product Association have also signed the letter.

The letter is just the latest plea from the housing, construction, insulation, and energy industries for the Treasury to harness the tax system to incentivise green home upgrades. Demands have frequently been made, for example, for a cut in VAT on energy efficiency measures and clean technologies in order to help kick-start the market for insulation, heat pumps, and other measures, but have to date fallen on deaf ears.

EEIG chair Sarah Kostense-Winterton argued stamp duty incentives for green home upgrades would deliver a thriving market for insulation, green home technologies, and low carbon heating.

"With so many millions of homes to retrofit, this long-term structural incentive is necessary to engage and prepare the market, with businesses and government working together to create a thriving industry, building a resilient supply chain and boosting energy security," she said. "Crucially, millions of homeowners will have their energy bills slashed and benefit from warmer, more comfortable homes which use less energy and cost less to run."

Responding to the letter, the Treasury said it was investing billions of pounds towards improving the energy efficiency of homes across the country.

"We are accelerating our progress in upgrading the energy efficiency of England's homes, investing over £6.6bn to decarbonise homes and buildings and bringing in higher minimum performance standards to ensure all homes meet EPC Band C by 2035," the Treasury said in a statement. "We are also insulating millions of consumers from high gas prices through the Energy Price Cap."