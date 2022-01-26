Chancellor urged to offer stamp duty discounts to encourage green home upgrades

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Could stamp duty incentives encourage homeowners to invest in energy efficiency measures?
Image:

Could stamp duty incentives encourage homeowners to invest in energy efficiency measures?

Energy saving stamp duty incentive could be 'transformational' for reducing household emissions and energy bills, Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group argues

Energy, construction, and manufacturing firms have today called for homeowners to be offered tax incentives to install insulation and low carbon heating systems before putting their properties up for sale, in a move they argue could help slash carbon emissions and energy bills without hitting the public purse.

The Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group (EEIG) - a coalition of over 40 industry groups, businesses, and charities - has written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak to make the case for a so-called 'Energy Saving Stamp Duty Incentive', arguing it would help protect new homeowners against high energy bills.

By adding green stipulations to Stamp Duty, which is paid by those buying land or property in the UK, the Treasury could help incentivise the UK's 19 million owner-occupier households to implement green upgrades to their properties in order to secure savings on the tax and make their properties more attractive to future buyers, the letter explains.

The EEIG also said the move would be "revenue neutral" and allow more public funding to be directed towards households struggling to afford green upgrade measures, stressing the importance of decarbonising the UK's notoriously draughty housing stock in order to achieve net zero targets.

Emissions from homes have risen over the past six years and now account for a fifth of total UK carbon emissions. Meanwhile, the current energy crisis fuelled by soaring global gas prices is threating to send domestic bills soaring, further underscoring the need to help homeowners curb energy use in order to reduce their bills, according to the letter.

EEIG spokesman David Adams, development director at the Building Performance Network, urged the government to "focus on how people could be rewarded for saving energy" in order to combat carbon emissions as well as the emerging cost of living crisis.

"Circa one million homes change hands in the UK every year," he said. "Stamp Duty already exists and, for owner occupiers that have means or access to finance, an Energy Saving Stamp Duty Incentive would complement or sit comfortably alongside a grant programme whilst also being revenue neutral. It could be transformational."

Businesses backing the letter include energy giant E.ON, Arup, Kingfisher, Velux, and Ilke Homes. Industry bodies such as the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE), Federation Of Master Builders, Royal Institute of British Architects, UK Green Building Council, and the Construction Product Association have also signed the letter.

The letter is just the latest plea from the housing, construction, insulation, and energy industries for the Treasury to harness the tax system to incentivise green home upgrades. Demands have frequently been made, for example, for a cut in VAT on energy efficiency measures and clean technologies in order to help kick-start the market for insulation, heat pumps, and other measures, but have to date fallen on deaf ears.

EEIG chair Sarah Kostense-Winterton argued stamp duty incentives for green home upgrades would deliver a thriving market for insulation, green home technologies, and low carbon heating.

"With so many millions of homes to retrofit, this long-term structural incentive is necessary to engage and prepare the market, with businesses and government working together to create a thriving industry, building a resilient supply chain and boosting energy security," she said. "Crucially, millions of homeowners will have their energy bills slashed and benefit from warmer, more comfortable homes which use less energy and cost less to run."

Responding to the letter, the Treasury said it was investing billions of pounds towards improving the energy efficiency of homes across the country. 

"We are accelerating our progress in upgrading the energy efficiency of England's homes, investing over £6.6bn to decarbonise homes and buildings and bringing in higher minimum performance standards to ensure all homes meet EPC Band C by 2035," the Treasury said in a statement. "We are also insulating millions of consumers from high gas prices through the Energy Price Cap."

Related Topics

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Winter Oympics: Athletes voice climate and injury fears over 'vast' artificial snow use

How many trillions are needed to build a global net zero economy?

Most read
01

'Momentum around this technology is building': British Gas to begin installing home heat pumps

24 January 2022 • 3 min read
02

Global Briefing: Rio Tinto loses lithium mining license in Serbia

21 January 2022 • 7 min read
03

The power skills driving UK business towards net zero

21 January 2022 • 3 min read
04

SSE snaps up first UK solar project

20 January 2022 • 1 min read
05

Spirit of Innovation aircraft smashes electric vehicle speed record

20 January 2022 • 3 min read

More on Buildings

Why widespread housing retrofit is a no-regrets option for tackling rising energy bills
Buildings

Why widespread housing retrofit is a no-regrets option for tackling rising energy bills

The current energy price crisis should make cutting energy waste from homes and other buildings an urgent government priority. writes UKGBC's Simon McWhirter

Simon McWhirter, UK Green Building Council
clock 24 January 2022 • 4 min read
EPC band D rated homes cost £80 a year more to heat than C-rated homes
Buildings

Cuts to energy efficiency support blamed for £1.5bn increase in domestic heating bills

New analysis finds that failure to upgrade homes to higher energy efficiency ratings has led households to foot higher heating bills

Bea Tridimas
clock 24 January 2022 • 3 min read
Household energy bills are expected to rise by £700 to £2,000 a year this Spring
Taxation

'Irreparable damage to net zero': Ditching ECO levy would put 30,000 jobs at risk, industry body warns

Scrapping £1bn ECO levy could see tens of thousands of jobs lost across the energy efficiency sector, Insulation Assurance Authority (IAA) warns

Bea Tridimas
clock 21 January 2022 • 3 min read