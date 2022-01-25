UN-backed Target Setting Protocol calls on top investors to halve portfolio emissions by 2030

The UN-convened Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAO) has today released the second edition of its Target Setting Protocol, which provides more detail on how the investment giants that are signed up to the group are expected to align their emissions goals with a below 1.5C warming trajectory.

The protocol, which will cover 69 major asset owners, has been expanded in scope and bolstered by a list of key climate-related considerations that members can ask of asset managers and companies.

The protocol covers asset owners' portfolio emissions, also known as Scope 3 emissions or financed emissions, which typically dwarf the direct emissions from investment firms.

Significantly, the protocol includes recommended decarbonisation ranges for absolute emissions reductions, confirming that between 2020 and 2025 asset owners should cut portfolio emissions by between 22 per cent to 32 per cent, before then cutting emissions by between 40 per cent and 65 per cent by 2030, which represents more ambitious cuts than the previous edition of the protocol.

The move means more than half of the companies signed up to the NZAO will now have to come forward with new short term emissions targets given that to date only 30 members have set 2025 targets.

The protocol also provides comprehensive guidelines that draw on strategies such as engagement and investment opportunities to help support the real-world transition and benchmark progress.

"This advanced guidance will help investors already committed to net-zero to take the urgent shorter-term action that climate science demands," said Guenther Thallinger, board member at Allianz SE and chair of the NZAO. "Where the first edition of this Protocol focused on 2020 to 2025, today's ambition towards 2030 stresses the need for powerful, credible and rapid action to achieve a net zero emissions world. Action is needed now, and every company is challenged to follow the lead of Alliance members and adjust business models, develop plans for the transition to a low carbon, climate-resilient future, and then implement those plans."

He also stressed that the new protocol would require members to strengthen their emissions goals over time. "The Alliance Commitment requires its members to publish interim targets on a five-year cycle," he said. "Targets must be ambitious enough to signal an Alliance member's expectations while considering that the real economy is only just beginning its net-zero transition."

In addition to requiring more demanding emissions targets, the protocol has also expanded its scrutiny over assets classes and sub-portfolio targets. Previously, NZAO members needed to set targets across listed equity, publicly traded corporate bonds, and real estate assets. But it now covers a new asset class in the form of infrastructure, both as an equity and debt. The NZAO recommends members initially set emissions reduction targets on infrastructure assets in carbon-intensive sectors and where they have more than 20 per cent ownership or a board seat.

The addition of infrastructure is clear evidence of the will to advance the protocol annually by adding additional asset classes, the group said.

In addition, the protocol calls on asset managers to publicly commit to supporting the transition to net zero transition and commit their entire portfolios to 1.5C alignment, preferably through the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative.