Reports: Panasonic to start supplying next-gen batteries for Tesla from 2023

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Tesla
Image:

Credit: Tesla

Deal will reportedly see Panasonic spend $700m on production plants and enable US automaker to sell electric vehicles with longer range

Panasonic is reportedly gearing up to mass produce a new type of lithium-ion battery for Tesla that could prove cheaper than existing powerpacks while being five times more powerful.

A report published in Nikkei Asia yesterday revealed the Japanese technology giant intends to supply batteries for the US automaker that could increase the range of electric vehicles (EVs) by more than 15 per cent by 2023.

According to Nikkei's unnamed sources, the company intends to invest more than $700m in a battery plant in Japan that would be capable of producing 10GWh of the next-generation batteries annually, an output that would meet demand from 150,000 vehicles.

The news comes just a few months after Panasonic first unveiled a prototype of the cylindrical 4860-format battery last autumn.

Neither Pananonic nor Tesla have confirmed the reports published in the Japanese business outlet. However, a Panasonic spokesperson told Reuters the company was exploring various options for scaling up its new battery manufacturing capacity.

"We are studying various options for mass production, including a test production line we are establishing this business year," they said. "We don't, however, have anything to announce at this time."

Panasonic has supplied batteries and electronics for Tesla for more than a decade and currently operates a plant in Nevada that supplies the carmaker.

However, the reported deal for next-generation batteries comes in the wake of an effort from the long-time partners to reduce their reliance on each other. Last March Panasonic sold its stake in Tesla for about $3.61bn with the share sale coming after Tesla inked a string of battery deals with other Asian battery producers in a bid to diversify its supply chain. 

 
