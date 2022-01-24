Terra Carta Design Lab: 20 innovations shortlisted for Prince of Wales' climate tech competition

The Prince of Wales launched the Terra Carta Design Lab in partnership with the Royal College of Art as part of his Sustainable Markets Initiative | Credit: SMI

A methane-reducing accessory for cows, a climate change combatting game, and funeral services that help restore oyster reefs are among 20 shortlisted projects for the Prince of Wales' and Royal College of Art's (RCA) Climate Design Lab competition.

Last week, Prince Charles's Sustainable Markets Initiative and the RCA announced the finalists for its competition to develop solutions to the climate crisis, dubbed the Terra Carta Design Lab.

The Prince of Wales and the RCA Chancellor and former chief design officer at Apple, Sir Jony Ive, launched the Terra Carta Design Lab last July. Four winning projects from the shortlisted 20 are now set to be announced in April 2022.

"The Design Lab is a visionary and imaginative way of helping address the increasingly urgent climate crisis - the greatest design challenge we face," said Ive. "This work demonstrates the ingenuity and creative brilliance of RCA students, and I am so very excited to see these concepts develop."

Over 2,300 RCA students from around the world were invited to collaborate on projects for the Terra Carta Design Lab. The 20 shortlisted projects were selected for their innovation, technical feasibility, and potential impact.

The shortlisted teams will now develop their projects ahead of the final round of judging in the spring. Four winners will be selected by a panel of judges, including the Prince of Wales, Ive, and the RCA's vice-chancellor Dr Paul Thompson, and will then be given the opportunity to be mentored by Ive alongside financial support.

Commenting on the competition, Thompson said: "This shortlist shows the potent alchemy of bringing together the arts and sciences to tackle urgent global challenges. The variety and viability of these 20 projects is testament to the talent, innovation and dedication of our students and alumni to solve real world problems affecting communities around the world."