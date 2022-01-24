Cuts to energy efficiency support blamed for £1.5bn increase in domestic heating bills

UK households are set to pay an extra £1.5bn in heating bills over the next financial year, thanks to years of cuts to home energy efficiency support.

That is according to a new analysis from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank that found that nine million homes which have not been upgraded to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) band C, will pay an extra £170 on average for heating over the next financial year compared to those that have been upgraded.

At the beginning of the 2022-23 financial year in April, the energy price cap is expected to increase drastically following an international surge in energy prices, increasing household energy bills across the country. This could amount to an extra £1.5bn of spending across the nine million band C rated households, according to the ECIU.

The analysis argues that cuts to home energy efficiency support since 2013 have prevented millions of inefficient homes from being upgraded to an EPC rating of C, with lower rated EPC D households spending hundreds of pounds extra on heating compared to EPC C rated homes.

The ECIU notes that lower income households disproportionately occupy homes with worse energy efficiency ratings while being less likely to afford the higher costs of heating. Households that cannot afford to exceed their current spending might be forced to cut their gas use by nearly 40 per cent when the price cap rises in April, it warns.

The ECIU estimates an extra million homes could have received two major insulation upgrades had not cut funding for energy efficiency grant schemes in the early 2010s. Insulation installation rates between 2013 and today have averaged just 10 per cent of the 2.3 million installations seen in 2012. The analysis found that at the rates of upgrades seen prior to 2013, eight million homes would have been helped by the end of 2020, saving a total of £3bn of spending on gas.

The analysis follows reports from earlier this week that the government is considering scrapping its flagship Energy Company Obligation scheme, which sees energy firms undertake energy efficiency upgrades with the cost covered by a levy on energy bills. The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is said to resist the move, arguing that scrapping ECO is a short-term solution that undermines efforts to reduce emissions from heating homes.

Darren Jones, chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, said the short-term thinking that has led to previous cuts "is now coming home to roost for millions of families struggling to pay their bills".

"This moment must be a wake-up call for the government to not repeat the mistakes of past and invest properly in helping people improve their homes," he said. "Gas prices are inherently volatile, so the best solution is to reduce this country's reliance on gas."

Echoing Jones comments, Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin, head of analysis at ECIU, said: "The legacy of David Cameron's supposed ‘cut the green crap' mantra is a short-term political decision leading to longer-term higher bills for millions. With talk of cuts to the ECO initiative, history could be repeating itself - sticking plaster solutions that don't help Britons address poorly insulated homes will leave them vulnerable to future gas crises, to Russia turning off the taps and forcing up the price of gas."

However, a government spokesperson stressed that it was stepping up efforts to improve domestic energy efficiency. "We are accelerating our progress in upgrading the energy efficiency of England's homes, investing over £6.6bn to decarbonise homes and buildings and bringing in higher minimum performance standards to ensure all homes meet EPC Band C by 2035," he said. "We are also insulating millions of consumers from high gas prices through the Energy Price Cap."

The Treasury is said to be considering a range of options to tackle the imminent increase in energy bills, including increased grants for fuel poor households, cuts to VAT on energy, and a financial support package for energy suppliers.