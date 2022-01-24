'Momentum around this technology is building': British Gas to begin installing home heat pumps

British Gas is planning to begin offering its customers air source heat pumps from next month, with the energy giant planning to start household installations in Devon and the South West of England before rolling out the service nationwide, it announced on Friday.

The firm said air source heat pumps, which are powered by electricity rather than via the fossil fuel gas grid, were the best immediate low carbon option for keeping millions of off-grid or well insulated homes warm across the UK, and were "essential" for helping to meet UK climate targets.

Heat pumps are highly efficient heating systems which generate more than three units of heat output for every unit of electricity they use, said British Gas, which added that the installation of the devices by its engineers formed part of its plan to help customers lower their carbon emissions.

The heat pump rollout has to date been held back in part by the technology's high price tag, with a typical heat pump estimated to cost upwards of £10,000, depending on the size of the home, the quality of its insulation, and the amount of work required to upgrade the building's radiators.

However, the industry is confident technology costs will fall as the sector grows, while the government is poised to launch a new Boiler Upgrade Grant scheme that will help slash the upfront cost of heat pumps. British Gas said it was also offering customers up to seven years of interest-free credit when they install a heat pump to help spread the cost, and plans to offer them access to the Boiler Upgrade Grant scheme when it replaces the current Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme in April.

After the first heat pump installations this year, British Gas said it also planned to incorporate Hive heating controls into its offering later in 2022 to enable customers to remotely manage their heating.

Meanwhile, the firm's parent company Centrica said it was planning to install air source heat pumps into social housing across the UK, with a target to reach 1,000 homes this year, and up to 20,000 a year by 2025.

British Gas managing director Jana Siber said there was "a big challenge ahead of us to decarbonise UK homes", with the overwhelming majority of homes and buildings heated via the fossil fuel gas grid, which needs to be completely overhauled if the UK is to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

But despite the firm's historic ties to gas provision, she stressed that electric heat pumps would play a major role in the transition over the coming decade and beyond, describing them as "an essential part of decarbonising heat" and that "momentum around this technology is building".

"We've made a lot of progress helping our customers use less energy with smart technology, and our first mass market heat pump will now help them change the type of energy they use," said Siber. "There will not be a single solution for every home but it's important we act now to start customers on this journey. To ensure we can meet the demand that's coming, we've committed to training 3,500 apprentices over the next decade, many of whom will develop specialist green skills."

The government has set a target for 600,000 heat pumps to be installed every year in the UK by 2028 in order to support its climate goals, but due to skills shortages and the relatively high cost of the devices, the country's current installation rate falls far below what is needed.

Selaine Saxby, MP for North Devon, welcomed the plan to install air source heat pumps in her Devon constituency. "With the cost of gas and energy likely to be high over the next few years, never has there been a better time to invest in reducing your energy usage and your carbon footprint at the same time," she said.