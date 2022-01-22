Olympic champion Chris Boardman to head government's Active Travel body

The UK's new cycling and walking body has appointed former Olympic champion Chris Boardman as its interim national commissioner.

Active Travel England is to be launched today by the Department for Transport (DfT) in support of the government's previous £2bn commitment to increase levels of cycling and walking, and improve active travel infrastructure around the country.

Boardman, the former Transport Commissioner for Greater Manchester and cycling gold-medallist at the 1992 Olympics, will lead the Active Travel Team on an interim basis, while DfT conducts an open competition to fill the role on a permanent basis.

Preliminary work on the agency, which is to be headquartered in York, will start through the DfT from today, but the body will not be formally established until the summer.

The body will manage the national active travel budget and award funding to projects that improve aim to health and air quality, working with local councils to implement active travel schemes. Boardman will also oversee the recruitment of Active Travel England's chief executive and management team.

Active Travel England will also become a statutory consultee on major planning applications to ensure developments cater for pedestrians and cyclists and inspect and report on highway authorities for their performance on active travel.

Alongside the announcement of Boardman's appointment, the government today confirmed £5.5m of new funding for local authorities, train operators, and businesses to help them implement active travel schemes.

"The positive effects of high levels of cycling and walking are clearly visible in pockets around the country where people have been given easy and safe alternatives to driving," said Boardman. "Perhaps most important of all, though, it makes for better places to live while helping both the NHS and our mission to decarbonise.

"The time has come to build on those pockets of best practice and enable the whole nation to travel easily and safely around their neighbourhoods without feeling compelled to rely on cars."

Around £3m of the new funding announced today will go towards improving cycling infrastructure at train stations across the country, while the government also promised an additional £300,000 to boost the national e-cargo bike fund, which supports the purchase of e-cargo delivery bikes for small businesses.

A further £2.2m was announced for funding feasibility studies into cycling and walking prescription schemes. The studies will develop projects that link active travel, physical activity, and health networks, focusing on areas where health inequality is present or physical activity levels are low.

Commenting on today's announcement, active travel minister Trudy Harrison said: "This funding is about giving people across the country the opportunity to different forms of travel, as well as supporting local businesses with the transition to greener transport. I'm very much looking forward to working with our new active travel commissioner to improve standards for everyone."

Her comments were echoed by health minister, Maria Caulfield, who said the investment in cycling and walking schemes was "providing new ways to improve the health and wellbeing of the nation and builds on the rollout of social prescribing across the NHS".

"We must do all we can to level up health disparities across the country, meaning everyone, no matter where they are from, can lead healthier, happier lives," she added.