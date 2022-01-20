Poll reveals overwhelming support for rewilding

Old Hammer Pond on the Knepp Estate in West Sussex, a pioneering rewilding estate comprising 1400 ha of former arable and dairy farm land. Credit: Marathon

An overwhelming majority of the public supports proposals to rewild more areas of the UK, according to a poll commissioned by the Rewilding Britain charity.

A YouGov poll of 1,674 people carried out in October found 81 per cent of people supported rewilding in Britain, with significant majority support found regardless of age, class, or voting record. In contrast, just five per cent of people said they opposed rewilding.

Moreover, three-quarters of respondents said they supported setting a target to increase the percentage of land rewilded in Britain from less than one per cent today to at least five per cent.

And support for expanding wild habitats in National Parks was higher still, with 83 per cent of those polled saying they would back such a move.

"This polling confirms rewilding is overwhelmingly popular with the British public - and that people want politicians to do much more to reverse the catastrophic decline of nature in our country," said Rebecca Wrigley, chief executive of Rewilding Britain. "Rewilding offers a major solution to the nature and climate emergencies while benefiting people, including through new jobs and opportunities for rural and coastal communities, and healthier towns and cities.

"Rewilding is attracting astonishing levels of support because it's about hope."

The polling comes at a time when interest in rewilding projects is growing fast. A number of high profile projects such as the Dundreggan estate in Glenmoriston, the Knepp Estate in Sussex, and Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk have provided evidence of how rewilding projects can relatively quickly boost levels of biodiversity and expand natural carbon sinks.

The government has also signalled its support for the concept, indicating that its on-going reforms to farming subsidies to ensure farmers and landowners are paid based on the ecosystem services they provide could deliver financial support for rewilding projects.

Meanwhile, a growing number of corporates are exploring how to expand natural carbon sinks and enable regenerative agricultural practices as part of their net zero strategies.

However, the rewilding concept has also proved controversial in some quarters, with some farmers and countryside groups raising fears that the approach could undermine food production and fundamentally change rural environments.