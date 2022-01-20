SSE snaps up first UK solar project

SSE has today announced the acquisition of its first solar farm, snapping up a 30MW project in Worcestershire that is set to come online in late 2023.

The energy giant said the deal - financial details for which were not disclosed - has seen it acquire the project development rights from the developer Stark Energy. The planned 30MW solar farm at Littleton Pastures is located near Evesham in Worcestershire and is expected to provide clean power for up to 9,400 homes.

The company said the landmark deal formed the latest step in its £12.5bn investment programme to accelerate the shift towards a net zero emission energy system, which is seeing SSE Group invest around £7m a day in critical low-carbon infrastructure.

"Today is a significant milestone for SSE with the acquisition of our first solar project and shows our serious ambitions in this market," said Richard Cave-Bigley, SSE sector director for distributed generation and storage.

"We see solar as a key complementary technology to SSE's existing portfolio of low carbon infrastructure such as wind and hydro and one that can power us towards net zero. Last year we announced our first battery storage project, and we are fully focused on developing over 1GW of solar and battery technology. We look forward to being able to announce further solar and battery projects during 2022."

Anthony Brindle, managing director of Stark Energy, welcomed the deal, which he said would see the developer support SSE during the construction process right through to its connection.