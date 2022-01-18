The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards are back for 2022, once again providing a unique opportunity to showcase and celebrate the best of the UK's green economy and burgeoning net zero transition.

Now in their 12th year, the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards will return to its traditional mid-summer date on the evening of Wednesday 22nd June at The Brewery in Central London.

As ever, the Awards will celebrate scores of the most inspiring green projects, trail-blazing businesses, and talented entrepreneurs, while bringing together hundreds of business leaders from across the green economy.

BusinessGreen is seeking submissions across more than 20 categories that cover every corner of the green economy and are suitable for businesses and projects of all shapes and sizes. Interested parties can enter now to be in with a chance of joining the many brilliant companies and individuals that have walked away with a BusinessGreen Leaders Award over the past decade.

Previous winners range from high profile blue chips and top brands to pioneering start ups and inspiring campaigners, including Avanti West Coast, British Land, Chilly's Bottles, ClientEarth, Grosvenor, Natwest, Octopus Energy, OVO Energy, Riverford Organic Farmers, Willmott Dixon, WWF-UK, and many more. Could you join them this year?

The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 are open for entries until midnight on 18 March 2022 and the shortlist will be announced in early April.

"Over the past decade the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards has established itself as a key date in the calendar for the UK's green economy and after two years of disruption we're really excited at the prospect of bringing people back together to celebrate the best of the sector," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray.

"The awards provide a fantastic opportunity to showcase the many innovative projects and inspiring leadership that will be critical to the net zero transition. We've also seen over the years how making the shortlist for the awards can help green businesses and projects raise their profile and secure wider buy-in, often helping to deliver a boost to the pursuit of environmental and commercial goals. I'd urge everyone in the green economy to seize the opportunity to highlight their work and be in with a chance of winning one these coveted awards."

Full details on how to enter are available on the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards website. The awards are free to enter, but all shortlisted entries are required to secure tickets for the awards ceremony on the evening of the 22nd June.

The full judging panel for the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks.