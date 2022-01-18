Apocalypse maybe: Forget the worst case climate scenarios, the official government risk assessment is plenty scary enough

Policymakers, infrastructure owners, and business leaders are all guilty of failing to take climate resilience seriously enough, and in so doing only increase the likelihood of dystopian worst case scenarios coming to pass
This week both the Mail on Sunday and The Times ran stories on a little noticed Met Office-backed report titled Shared Socio-Economic Pathways, which explored the potential society wide impacts of a range...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial