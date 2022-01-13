Why ClientEarth is taking the government to court over its Net Zero Strategy - and why it matters

BusinessGreen looks at the possible outcomes and potential implications of the latest legal challenges to the government's decarbonisation strategy
Law suits lodged by ClientEarth and Friends of the Earth yesterday over the UK government's Net Zero Strategy open up a fresh frontier in climate litigation that may have implications for businesses and...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial