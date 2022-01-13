Why ClientEarth is taking the government to court over its Net Zero Strategy - and why it matters

Cecilia Keating
clock • 7 min read
The Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal plant in Nottinghamshire, due to be decommissioned in October 2024 | Credit: iStock
Image:

The Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal plant in Nottinghamshire, due to be decommissioned in October 2024 | Credit: iStock

BusinessGreen looks at the possible outcomes and potential implications of the latest legal challenges to the government's decarbonisation strategy

Law suits lodged by ClientEarth and Friends of the Earth yesterday over the UK government's Net Zero Strategy open up a fresh frontier in climate litigation that may have implications for businesses and...

More on Net Zero Now

The Bank of England's PRA puts responding to climate risk among top priorities for 2022
BusinessGreen

'Further work required': Bank of England raises alarm over financial industry's inconsistent approach to climate risk

Prudential Regulation Authority puts action on climate risk among its top priorities for global banks in 2022

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 13 January 2022 • 2 min read
Just 14 per cent of rivers in England meet 'good' environmental standards
Policy

Sewage, agriculture, and plastic pollution to blame for England's woeful river quality, MPs say

Environmental Audit Committee calls on government to lead crack down on water pollution

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 13 January 2022 • 3 min read
Remaining gaps in government's Net Zero Strategy urgently need filling in 2022, the IfG said
Politics

Make or break? Why the UK's energy crisis response could prove 'critical' to net zero agenda

Institute for Government urges government to ensure it prioritises net zero agenda in its efforts to tackle the twin energy and cost of living crises

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 January 2022 • 6 min read