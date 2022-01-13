BNEF: Market for sustainability-linked loans grew four-fold last year

Efforts by businesses and public bodies to meet environment, social, and governance (ESG) targets drove a four-fold increase in the issuance of sustainability-linked loans and bonds last year delivering a record year for the volume of sustainable debt.

Data compiled by BloombergNEF (BNEF) for the firm's 1H 2022 Sustainable Market Outlook report shows that total sustainable debt surpassed $1.6tr last year, more than doubling 2020's end-of-year value.

The combined market for sustainable and social debt in 2021, meanwhile, reached a record $4tr last year.

The fastest growth for sustainability themes in debt issuance was provided by loans and bonds to help institutions meet ESG targets, including greenhouse gas emissions reductions, BNEF said. More than $530bn was issued for this purpose in 2021.

Mallory Rutigliano, a sustainable finance associate at BNEF and lead author of the report, said the market was set to keep growing as sustainability-linked debt becomes more accessible and strict ESG and carbon targets become more common across the business community.

"Sustainability-linked debt instruments are becoming more and more prevalent in today's debt market because they allow enhanced flexibility - for better or worse - than strictly project-based borrowing for ESG purposes," she said. "Though they certainly may, bonds and loans don't even need to be earmarked for specific purposes, which allows companies to integrate their corporate sustainability targets into all kind of financing."

Despite the rapid growth in the sustainability-linked loans market, funds borrowed for specific ESG projects, such as green bonds for the building of renewable energy infrastructure, remain the largest contributor to the overall sustainable debt market. More than $620bn in green bonds were issued in 2021, according to BNEF's update.

The financing of social and community-based projects - in full or combined with green objectives - also rose to new heights in 2021, with social and sustainability bonds reaching nearly $400bn in combined issuance. Often targeting vulnerable populations, these bonds have played a key role in bolstering borrowing during the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years, according to BNEF.