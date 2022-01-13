Green farming: Fossil fuel free fertiliser to be sold in Sweden from 2023

Conventional nitrogen fertiliser production has a heavy emissions footprint

Farming cooperative Lantmännen is to purchase fossil-free fertiliser from Yara to sell to farmers in Sweden

Fertiliser giant Yara and Swedish agricultural cooperative Lantmännen have signed a landmark deal that could see fossil-free fertiliser become increasingly common on farms in Sweden.

Under the terms of the agreement, Yara will produce fertilisers with a carbon footprint 80 to 90 per cent lower than conventional fertiliser, and Lantmännen will market them to farmers in the Scandinavian country from 2023.

The partners, who have been working together on the development of green fertiliser since 2019, said the deal represented the "first" commercial agreement ever signed for fossil-free fertilisers.

The fertiliser will be produced with ammonia made from hydrogen generated using renewable energy, according to the partners, instead of hydrogen derived from liquified fossil gas that is typically used across the agriculture industry.

Yara president and CEO Svein Tore Holsether said collaboration would drive forward the decarbonisation of the food system.

"We have to transform the food system to deliver on the Paris Agreement, and this will require collaboration across the entire food chain instead of working in silos," he said. "The Yara-Lantmännen partnership is a concrete example of how this can be done."

Lantmännen president and CEO, Per Olof Nyman, said the tie-up would enable it to meet growing demand for sustainable farming products, while putting farmers at the forefront of innovations in green farming.

"With the green fertilisers from Yara in place we enable Swedish farmers to continue to be at the forefront, offering our customers sustainability performance according to global climate targets as well as bringing sustainable food to consumers," he said. "With this partnership, we can continue to meet an increased market demand for sustainable products."

