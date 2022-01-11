Why business leaders need to manage decline as well as growth

clock • 6 min read

The journey to net zero for firms will either be one of transformation or an un-climbable abyss resulting in their failure, writes Dr Andrew White from the University of Oxford

As the drive for sustainability accelerates, few business leaders aren't aware that the old, comforting model of 'business as usual' cannot continue. But while realising this is one thing, tackling it...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Vattenfall warms up high-temperature heat pump roll out plans

05 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

Holcim to trial 'breakthrough' magnetic concrete for wireless EV charging

07 January 2022 • 2 min read
03

Catalyst secures Yorkshire site for major new battery storage facility

10 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

'We must put out the fire first': Ban Ki-moon warns human rights rows must not derail climate action

05 January 2022 • 6 min read
05

How rising energy costs could shape UK's net zero agenda in 2022

04 January 2022 • 9 min read

More on Management

Global Briefing: IEA hints at plan to make energy data a 'public good'
Management

Global Briefing: IEA hints at plan to make energy data a 'public good'

Green GDP metrics, renewables-powered coal ports, and all the big green business stories from around the world this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 07 January 2022 • 7 min read
Optimise, decarbonise, educate: How should businesses respond to the gas price crisis?
Management

Optimise, decarbonise, educate: How should businesses respond to the gas price crisis?

BusinessGreen offers a five point guide for how progressive companies can shield themselves from volatile energy markets while still moving closer to their net zero goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 January 2022 • 13 min read
More than two thirds of UK businesses do not have a net zero plan, poll reveals
Net Zero Now

More than two thirds of UK businesses do not have a net zero plan, poll reveals

Survey reveals that 80 per cent businesses with a net zero strategy are confident they will meet their goals

Alex Rolandi
clock 06 January 2022 • 2 min read