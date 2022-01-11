Why business leaders need to manage decline as well as growth

The journey to net zero for firms will either be one of transformation or an un-climbable abyss resulting in their failure, writes Dr Andrew White from the University of Oxford
As the drive for sustainability accelerates, few business leaders aren't aware that the old, comforting model of 'business as usual' cannot continue. But while realising this is one thing, tackling it...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial