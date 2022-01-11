'Biggest year yet': Most energy meters set to be 'smart' by end of 2022

Smart meters are set to outnumber their analogue predecessors by the end of 2022, after a record-breaking year of installations during 2021, it has been revealed.

The UK's smart meter network grew by an unprecedented 87 per cent last year, expanding by eight million meters and helping the country reach 17 million meters in total. First-generation smart meters on the network more than doubled over the year, while the number of second-generation smart meters also continued to rise steadily.

The figures, provided this week by network operator the Data Communications Company (DCC), also highlight that its network has now passed the milestone of 10 million connected homes.

"Last year was the biggest year yet for the national smart meter roll-out," said Smart DCC CEO Angus Flett. "The trajectory continues and 2022 will be the year that smart meters outnumber traditional analogue meters."

Given the challenging context provided by the coronavirus pandemic, the continued high pace of installations was particularly impressive, Flett said. "The growth of our network is due to the hard work of the DCC's customers, the energy suppliers and network operators," he added. "They've not only kept installation rates strong, but this year they've embraced technologies at scale that are helping us reach more homes and small businesses - such as dual band communications."

According to government estimates, smart meters can reduce household emissions by around two per cent by providing households with access to more accurate real time data on their energy use. Across its network, DCC says it is therefore saving more than 500,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year, equivalent to the total annual consumption of all the homes in Liverpool.

DCC expects the impact of smart meters to further increase as more are installed. At the beginning of 2021, 352 million messages automatically providing suppliers with meter readings were being sent securely every month, and by the end of the year that doubled to 724 million a month. The increase in installations helped result in more than six billion messages being sent during 2021.

"Already the odds are that if you have a smart meter, its connected to the DCC's network, which is proving itself as the backbone of a new digital energy infrastructure for Britain," Flett said.

DCC said the data is already being used by suppliers and operators to help balance the network and make best use of renewables. Advocates of smart meters maintain that second generation smart meters will provide suppliers and grid operators with access to additional data and functionality that will make it easier to match peaks in clean power generation to demand, resulting in lower bills and emissions.

However, critics of the smart meter roll out maintain it has progressed far slower than expected with the government having repeatedly delayed its target dates for ensuring all households and businesses are offered a smart meter.