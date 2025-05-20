Plans unveiled for £170m building insulation factory in North Wales

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Jo Stevens, Secretary of State for Wales, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates, Flintshire county council CEO Neil Cockerton, and Knauf Insulation's Dominique Bossan | Credit: Knauf Insulation
Image:

Jo Stevens, Secretary of State for Wales, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates, Flintshire county council CEO Neil Cockerton, and Knauf Insulation's Dominique Bossan | Credit: Knauf Insulation

Government welcomes plans from Knauf Insulation for factory capable of producing more than 100,000 tonnes of rock mineral wool insulation each year

A £170m factory capable of producing more than 100,000 tonnes of mineral wool insulation each year is set to be built in North Wales, under plans unveiled by Knauf Insulation yesterday. Earmarked for...

