Gas crisis: Firms and charities demand government fast-track energy efficiency funding

Government has so far only come forward with a fraction of £9.2bn energy efficiency funding it promised during current parliament, coalition points out
Ramping up investments in home insulation and other energy efficiency measures could slash domestic energy bills by at least £500 a year, significantly reducing the impact soaring gas prices are expected...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial