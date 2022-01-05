Vattenfall warms up high-temperature heat pump roll out plans

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Vattenfall warms up high-temperature heat pump roll out plans

European energy giant announces it is to begin offering heat pumps in the Netherlands, as it eyes UK market potential

European energy giant Vattenfall has announced it is to launch a high-temperature heat pump solution, as it looks to accelerate the shift away from gas boilers across the continent.

The Sweden-based clean energy specialist confirmed it has partnered with heating technology outfit Feenstra to offer competitively priced all-electric heat pumps in the Netherlands ahead of a potential wider roll out, including in the UK.

The similarities between Dutch and British gas central heating mean these high temperature heat pumps could be suitable for UK housing in suburban and rural areas, the company said.

As such, Vattenfall and Feenstra envisage that the heat pumps could enable households to swap out their existing gas boilers without needing to go to the additional expense and disruption of changing the rest of their heating system or installing additional insulation at the same time, as can be the case with lower temperature heat pumps.

Vattenfall said the new high temperature heat pumps could achieve temperatures of between 60 to 80 degrees Celsius, comfortably exceeding the 45 and 55 degrees Celsius range achieved by some conventional heat pumps.

"The high temperature heat pump solution is innovative, simple to install and could be the solution to help decarbonise homes in the UK that are heated using traditional gas boilers," said Mark Anderson, commercial and development director at Vattenfall Heat UK.

However, he also stressed that "there isn't a one-size-fits-all solution to decarbonising heating". "Removing emissions from heating relies on us making better use of waste heat from all sources and installing the right technologies in the correct locations of the country, where they will be most effective and affordable," he added.  

Vattenfall also pointed to research carried out last year, which found that just under a quarter of UK adults are confident they could afford to install a low-carbon heating system. As such, the company stressed that the price of the "high-temperature heat pump will be comparable to current low and medium temperature heat pumps, but without the extra cost of retrospective insulation and/or under floor heating".

The announcement makes Vattenfall the latest major energy company to target a heat pump market that advocates are increasingly confident will expand rapidly over the coming decade.

Last autumn the UK government published its long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy, which stressed that heat pumps are expected to play a major role in the decarbonisation of the UK's buildings and reiterated a target to deliver 600,000 heat pump installations a year by 2028. To help deliver on the target, the government announced a new £450m grant scheme to encourage households to switch to heat pumps and other low carbon heating systems, £60m of innovation funding to help drive down the cost of heat pump technologies, and a goal to end the installation of conventional gas boilers by 2035.

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

A Nordic energy giant shows how a carbon turnaround happens

'Not fit for purpose': Hydropower industry warns of 'chilling effect' of soaring business rates

Most read
01

HSBC, Walmart add science-based targets to supplier financing program

30 December 2021 • 3 min read
02

Outlook on 2022: What can we expect from the agri-food industry in 2022?

31 December 2021 • 4 min read
03

Outlook on 2022: Key pieces of the climate change puzzle need to fall into place

31 December 2021 • 4 min read
04

Sustainable business in 2021: Five things we learned

30 December 2021 • 8 min read
05

'To travel is to live': Denmark PM targets 'completely green' domestic flights by 2030

04 January 2022 • 2 min read

More on Technology

Energy crisis set to spur 25 per cent increase in global renewables investment, analysts predict
Energy

Energy crisis set to spur 25 per cent increase in global renewables investment, analysts predict

Nordic investment bank SEB predicts global energy crunch will see renewables investment breach $400bn mark in 2022

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 05 January 2022 • 2 min read
The government faces a cost of living crisis just as it seeks to firm up its net zero agenda | Credit: iStock
Energy

How rising energy costs could shape UK's net zero agenda in 2022

Government faces growing pressure for radical action to support fuel-poor households in first major test of net zero resolve post-COP26

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 January 2022 • 9 min read
Outlook on 2022: Key pieces of the climate change puzzle need to fall into place
Energy

Outlook on 2022: Key pieces of the climate change puzzle need to fall into place

There is potential for 2022 to top progress made in the last 12 months - but only if we see crucial pieces of the decarbonisation puzzle fall into place, writes National Grid's Duncan Burt

Duncan Burt, National Grid
clock 31 December 2021 • 4 min read