Growth industry: Government announces £26m boost to help expand biomass energy crop production

The government is offering up £26m to help increase UK production of biomass energy sources such as grasses, hemp, and seaweed, with the launch today of a funding competition to help develop more environmentally sustainable fuels for heating and powering homes and businesses.

Bids for funding are being sought through the second phase of the government's Biomass Feedstocks Innovation Programme, which was announced today and is designed to support projects looking to breed, plant, cultivate, and harvest organic matter that can be used as a fuel to produce energy.

Such biomass feedstocks can range from water-based materials such as algae, all the way up to whole trees harvested through sustainable forestry projects, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Interested bidders are invited to apply for up to £4m of funding each - or £5m for multi-site demonstrator projects - to help design new ways of boosting biomass production in the UK.

Some forms of biomass energy generation remains controversial, with energy firm Drax in particular facing fierce criticism for its use of biomass feedstocks sourced from North America. Campaigners have argued the climate impact of burning biomass is under-reported with feedstocks routinely coming from unsustainable sources, but Drax insists it has stringent measures in place to ensure its feedstocks are sustainable and it also plans to integrate biomass with carbon capture and storage can help deliver 'negative emissions'.

The government, too, views biomass as forming a potentially crucial part of the renewable energy mix on the pathway to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and is keen to develop additional sustainable feedstocks.

"Developing greener fuels like biomass is key to helping the UK slash carbon emissions and drive down costs for consumers," said Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands. "This £26m government investment will support innovators across the UK, boosting jobs and investment, and help ensure we have the homegrown supply we need to support our plans to build back greener and tackle climate change."

Phase one of the programme has so far supported 25 biomass production projects across the UK, which have received a share of £4m funding. Under stage two, the successful projects will be developed from the design stage into full demonstration projects, in a bid to showcase new methods of growing biomass materials that can help produce low carbon energy, BEIS said.

The funding competition forms part of the government's Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, which seeks to support the development of a host of clean technologies ranging from bioenergy and carbon capture and storage, to offshore wind, hydrogen, and energy storage systems.