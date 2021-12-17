Infarm raises $200m to support global expansion of vertical farms

Urban farming innovators Infarm have attracted $200m in its latest funding round, the company this week announced.

The Series D funding round raised $200m from existing and new investors, which will be used to deploy the company's vertical farms in the US, Canada, Japan, and Europe.

Infarm also plan to introduce new Growing Centres, which connect multiple vertical farming units with a distribution centre, and in-store farming units to new markets in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

The company said its vertical farms can produce 500,000 plants a year with 95 per cent less land and 95 per cent less water than regular farming, adding that its technology can be deployed within just six weeks.

As part of the latest funding round, new investors the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is set to support the company's expansion to countries in the Middle East, including its first Growing Centre in Qatar, which is expected to open in 2023. The Growing Centre will harvest tomatoes, strawberries, herbs, and leafy greens, among other fruit crops.

"Building a global farming network of our climate-resilient vertical farms is a core mission at Infarm, which is why we're excited to announce this latest funding round," said Erez Galonska, co-founder and CEO of Infarm. "This strategic investment will support our rapid global expansion and bolster our R&D so that we can grow more varieties of crops close to consumers across Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East. It's another step towards meeting our ambition of growing the entire fruit and vegetable basket in the near future, providing premium products at affordable prices to everyone."

The company also this week revealed that it is planning to introduce 40 new crops next year, including mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, peas, and strawberries, on top of the 75 different varieties of herbs, salads and leafy greens that it currently grows in its existing vertical farms.

By 2030, the company aims to operate 100 Growing Centres in 20 countries. It currently operates more than 17 Growing Centres and 1,400 smaller in-store farming units for retailers and grocery stores and is valued at over $1bn.

Commenting on the news, Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO of QIA, said: "We see vertical farming as a way to enhance food security in every part of the world. We look forward to working with Infarm to develop their first Growing Centre in Qatar, which will contribute to Qatar's own food security and economic diversification."