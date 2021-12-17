Heat pumps are suitable for all types of housing, government-backed study concludes

UK homes are responsible for around a fifth of the country's total carbon emissions

A government-backed study has concluded that all housing types are suitable for a heat pump, in a finding that contradicts claims that heat electrification is only suited to certain types of well-insulated homes.

The Electrification of Heat demonstration project, which has been funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), saw 750 heat pumps installed across a broad spectrum of housing types across the South East Scotland, Newcastle, and South East England.

The first report out of the trial, published on Thursday, concludes that heat pumps can be successfully installed in homes from every style and era, from Victorian mid-terraces to 1960s blocks of flats.

"The project has not identified any particular type or age of property that cannot have a successful heat pump installation," it notes. "The suggestion that there are particular home archetypes in Britain that are unsuitable for heat pumps is not supported by project experience and data."

Clem Cowton, director of external affairs at Octopus Energy Group, touted the research's conclusion as "huge news" on Twitter, arguing it would help debunk claims promoted by parts of the gas industry that heat pumps would only be able to decarbonise a certain portion of homes.

"The government's Electrification of Heat project, by Energy Systems Catapult, has concluded has concluded all housing types are suitable for a heat pump - comprehensively dispelling the final myth pedalled against heat electrification by the fossil fuel lobby," she said.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Lord Callahan also welcomed the findings. "Heat pumps powered by clean, renewable energy will be key to warming UK homes in a net zero future," he said. "This trial demonstrates that low-carbon heating systems are an effective alternative for homes of all types and ages. As technology continues to improve and costs plummet over the next decade, they will become the obvious, affordable choice for consumers."

A range of different heat pump were installed between July 2020 and October 2021 as part of the trial, including low-temperature and high-temperature air-source heat pumps, ground-source heat pumps, and hybrid heat pumps incorporated with a gas boiler.

While installing heat pump systems in older homes did prove more challenging, any technical issues were "manageable", the study concluded, highlighting how the technology had been installed in 163 properties older than 1945 through the trial.

Some 80 per cent of installations were in properties that were previously connected to the gas grid where the primary heating system had been fossil gas.

Richard Halsey, capabilities director at Energy Systems Catapult, said the Electrification of Heat project would now move into a new phase. "Now the installation phase is complete we will be monitoring how the systems perform and the experience of households to inform the next steps on getting homes heat pump ready," he said.

The UK government has unveiled plans to launch a Boiler Upgrade Scheme which will provide households with £5,000 grants to help 90,000 households install heat pumps.

While the Heat and Buildings Strategy published the autumn was largely focused on expanding the heat pump market, Ministers have not ruled out the use of hydrogen for domestic heating. The government has said it intends to make a decision on the fuel's role in the heating system by 2026 after establishing a 'hydrogen village' trial.